British brands McLaren Automotive and audio house Bowers & Wilkins have announced an extension to their long-term multiyear partnership.
Since 2015, the company founded in 1966 by John Bowers and Roy Wilkins, has been a partner in the development of high-performance audio systems for McLaren supercars, including the new McLaren W1.
The strategic partnership now moves to the McLaren Formula One team, building on the range of co-designed products, including the Px8 McLaren Edition and Zeppelin McLaren Edition.
Additionally, Bowers & Wilkins products will play a role in the team’s extensive travel, relaxation and pre-race preparation needs throughout the season.
“Exceptional audio performance is key to further enriching the engagement of a McLaren. Specialist engineers from McLaren Automotive and Bowers & Wilkins have worked in partnership since 2015 to develop and deliver the sound technologies that ensure the levels of audio system excellence our customers demand,” said Henrik Wilhelmsmeyer, chief commercial officer at McLaren Automotive.
“We’re delighted to welcome Bowers & Wilkins to McLaren Racing, building on their partnership with McLaren Automotive. Both brands share a commitment to innovation and technical excellence and we look forward to creating exciting new products for our fans together,” said Nick Martin, co-chief commercial officer, McLaren Racing.
McLaren’s Lando Norris won the season-opening Australian Grand Prix on Sunday, holding off defending champion Max Verstappen and Mercedes’ George Russell in third.
McLaren welcomes audio house Bowers & Wilkins to F1
British brand will supply specialised equipment to Zak Brown’s F1 team
