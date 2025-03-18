Porsche SE, Volkswagen's biggest shareholder, is not considering selling voting shares in Europe's largest carmaker, the holding firm said on Sunday after a newspaper report that it was weighing such a move.
German tabloid Bild, citing people familiar with the matter, said the Porsche and Piech families that jointly control Porsche SE were considering divesting shares in Volkswagen to free up capital for other investments.
Bild's report said possible scenarios include reducing the stake in Volkswagen's ordinary shares to 45%-50%, from 53.3% at present. According to Reuters calculations, that would raise €1.07bn to €2.69bn (R21.09bn to R53.02bn) at current prices.
“At Porsche SE there are no concrete considerations, nor were there in the course of 2024, to divest VW shares,” the holding firm said, adding any plans to sell VW shares would have to be reported in its accounts.
“There have also been no discussions with investors regarding the sale of VW shares. Porsche SE is committed to its role as a long-term anchor shareholder of Volkswagen AG and is convinced of the Volkswagen Group's potential for increasing value.”
Volkswagen declined to comment.
Porsche SE owns 31.9% of Volkswagen's equity and 53.3% of its voting rights, and holds a blocking minority in the untraded voting shares in Porsche AG, the luxury sports car maker that was listed in 2022.
Volkswagen and Porsche form Porsche SE's so-called core investments and the holding firm last year said in the long-term it would not rule out “a possible reallocation” between the two as well as its smaller portfolio investments.
Porsche SE earlier this month disclosed substantial impairments on its two biggest holdings, €19.9bn (R392.43bn) on Volkswagen and €3.4bn (R67.04bn) on Porsche AG.
Porsche dismisses speculation of VW share sale
Image: Metin Aktas/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images
