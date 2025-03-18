South African used car sales remain robust in February

Used car sales in South Africa have shown a positive trend early in 2025, according to the latest data from AutoTrader. February saw strong year-on-year (YoY) sales despite a slight month-on-month (MoM) decline, which can be attributed to fewer business days.

While January typically benefits from various dealership incentives and discounts, February delivered solid results, with 28,885 used vehicles sold. This marks a 0.8% YoY increase and a 6.7% decrease compared to the previous month.

The Ford Ranger remains undefeated, maintaining its top position in the used car market. The top six best-selling vehicles have retained their rankings from last month, with some shifts occurring between the seventh and tenth spots. Compared to January 2025, the Nissan NP200 has moved up two places to seventh, while the Toyota Starlet now sits in ninth, one spot higher than last month.

While the Mercedes-Benz C-Class remains in the top 10, more affordable vehicles are pushing the German sedan out. It finished in tenth place in February 2025 — down from eighth last month and sixth a year ago. The Isuzu D-Max has also shifted slightly, dropping from seventh to eighth. The Starlet’s strong performance is particularly notable, as just a year ago, it ranked only 17th among South Africa’s best-selling used cars.

The combined value of used vehicles sold in February 2025 mirrors the sales growth, with a YoY increase and a minor MoM decline. The accumulative value reached R12.02bn; +3.7% higher than February 2024 (R11.60bn) and -4.46% lower than January 2025 (R12.59bn). Interestingly, the average price of a used car in February 2025 was higher at R416,483, representing a R9,790 MoM increase and a notable R11,578 YoY increase.