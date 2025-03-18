news

Toronto bars Tesla from EV incentive over US trade dispute

18 March 2025 - 07:52 By Reuters
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
The exclusion will continue until trade issues with the US are resolved.
The exclusion will continue until trade issues with the US are resolved.
Image: Mert Alper Dervis/Anadolu via Getty Images

Toronto in Canada is no longer providing financial incentives for Tesla vehicles purchased as taxis or ride shares due to trade tensions with the US, the city's mayor Olivia Chow said on Monday.

The city is promoting the adoption of electric vehicles purchased as vehicles for hire by giving drivers and owners a reduction in licensing fees and renewal fees until the end of 2029, to help it lower emissions.

But as of March 1, Tesla vehicles are no longer eligible for the incentives, Chow said at a news conference.

"The vehicles for hire, like taxis, will have to find a different kind of car," she told Reuters after the news conference. "There are other electric cars they could purchase."

The exclusion will continue until trade issues with the US are resolved, she said.

Mark Carney sworn in as Canada's prime minister, says he can work with Trump

Carney said he would visit London and Paris next week. Canada has sought to shore up alliances in Europe as relations with the US founder.
News
3 days ago

Tesla did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Chow told Reuters that the decision was made to target and respond to Tesla CEO Elon Musk, who is a top adviser to US President Donald Trump. Trump has called for Canada's annexation and imposed tariffs on Canadian products, angering Canadians.

"We have certainly said that if you want to buy a Tesla, go ahead, but don't count on taxpayer money to subsidise it," she said.

Chow said the financial impact of the move would not be large.

"It's more symbolic."

READ MORE:

Stellantis invests €38m in Italy to make EV engine parts

Carmaker Stellantis is investing €38m (R751.76m) in its Verrone plant in Northern Italy to manufacture parts for electric engines for its upcoming ...
Motoring
19 hours ago

Honda to use Toyota’s US batteries to dodge tariff costs — report

Japanese carmaker Honda will procure batteries for its hybrid vehicles from Toyota's plant in the US in an effort to reduce tariff risks under the ...
Motoring
19 hours ago

Tesla launches free trial of assisted driving service in China

Tesla is launching a free trial of its Full Self-Driving service in China from March 17 to April 16, the company said on its Chinese website.
Motoring
21 hours ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Xiaomi raises EV delivery target for 2025 to 350,000 news
  2. New R7.5m Lamborghini Temerario now available to order in South Africa Motoring
  3. WATCH | Ignition TV reviews the 2025 Isuzu D-Max X-Rider Reviews
  4. IN PICS | Toyota Fortuner Challenge a gruelling display of greatness and grit Features
  5. McLaren welcomes audio house Bowers & Wilkins to F1 news

Latest Videos

Joshlin Smith court trial
The Isuzu X-Rider