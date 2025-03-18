news

Why are Chinese carmakers launching fast-charging EV systems?

18 March 2025 - 12:56 By Reuters
BYD said its 'super e-platform' will be capable of peak charging of 1,000kW, enabling cars that use it to travel 400km on a five-minute charge.
Image: Supplied

China's BYD has unveiled a megawatt charging system it says can charge an electric vehicle (EV) as quickly as filling up a fuel tank — and says it will build a network across China, igniting a new super-charging race.

Here are more details about the Chinese electric vehicle giant's new technology and why the fast-charging space is attracting interest:

Why does fast-charging EV technology matter?

Drivers sceptical of EVs have cited worries that their batteries could go flat during long-distance drives, prompting carmakers to come up with fast-charging as well as battery-swapping technology as solutions.

Drivers sceptical of EVs have cited worries that their batteries could go flat during long-distance drives, prompting carmakers to come up with fast-charging solutions. Stock photo.
Image: rimidolove / 123rf

Chinese carmakers are increasingly using such technologies as key selling points to attract buyers in a hyper-competitive market and such technologies have been credited for contributing to the high adoption of EVs in China.

Tesla also offers ultra-fast chargers.

How does BYD'S new system compare to others?

BYD said its so-called "super e-platform" will be capable of peak charging of 1,000kW, enabling cars that use it to travel 400km on a five-minute charge.

To achieve such performance, BYD said it had developed a package of technologies including batteries with a 10C charging multiplier, which means they can be charged at 10 times the battery's capacity per hour. Others include:

  • high-power motors;
  • high-volt silicon carbide power chips; and
  • fast chargers that support 1,000kW of power.

By comparison, Tesla mainly sticks with a 400-volt system that can charge at up to 250kW for its EVs. The exceptions for the US carmaker are its:

  • Cybertruck that runs on a 800-volt architecture with a maximum rate of 350kW; and
  • Semi truck that has a 1,000-volt powertrain.

 

Tesla mainly sticks with a 400-volt system that can charge at up to 250kW for its EVs.
Image: Celal Gunes/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Zeekr, Geely's premium EV brand, launched last year an 800-volt platform that can charge 80% of a 75kwh battery in its Zeekr 007 sedan from 10% in 10.5 minutes.

Li Auto and Xpeng have similar technology that can achieve more than 400km driving range on a 10-minute charge.

Why does BYD now want to build a charging network?

BYD accounts for more than a third of the EV sales in China but its owners have largely relied on other carmakers' charging facilities or public charging poles run by third-party operators to date.

The company said the latest super e-platform required its own fast chargers and that it would build more than 4,000 such charging stations across China, without specifying a time frame.

Founder Wang Chuanfu, at the unveiling event on Monday, also appealed to external investors, saying the company would welcome their help in building more.

BYD would, however, be playing catch up: Chinese carmaker Nio has the most extensive charging network in China, including nearly 2,700 fast charging stations.

Tesla had led with its efforts since 2014 in China and built more than 2,000 stations, or 11,500 Superchargers, as of September.

BYD accounts for more than a third of the EV sales in China but its owners have largely relied on other carmakers' charging facilities or public charging run by third-party operators to date.
Image: Reuters

Smaller players such as Li Auto, Xpeng and Zeekr have also been ramping up efforts to expand their fast-charging networks. Li Auto said last week it had built 1,900 fast-charging stations since April 2023.

Zeekr said last year it aimed to build 100,000 ultra-fast charging poles, or 2,000 ultra-fast charging stations, nationwide by 2026.

Huawei has also built liquid-cooled ultra-fast charging piles that supports a maximum charging power of 600kW and vehicles of up to 1,000-volt architecture. Its deployment of charging facilities including ultra-fast chargers had exceeded 50,000 piles as of last year.

Are there any concerns?

Analysts, however, have warned that mass adoption of fast-charging technology will put extra pressure on power-grid capacity, which would require additional efforts and investments to upgrade the infrastructure.

BYD said it would tackle the challenge by equipping an energy storage unit with each of its fast chargers, which analysts said would make such facilities more costly.

