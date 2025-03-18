news

Zeekr unveils first EV with level 3-ready autonomous driving capabilities

18 March 2025 - 15:13 By Reuters
The 9X SUV, to be equipped with H9, the most advanced version of the G-Pilot smart driving technology launched on Tuesday, will be officially unveiled at the Shanghai Auto Show in April.
Image: Zeekr

China's Zeekr on Tuesday said it would start selling an SUV equipped with technology that would be ready to allow the car to be driven without human supervision, which would be a first for the industry as a smart driving tech war heats up.

The 9X SUV to be equipped with H9, the most advanced version of the G-Pilot smart driving technology launched on Tuesday, will be officially unveiled at the Shanghai Auto Show in April, the company said. It added it aims to start deliveries of the company's first level 3-ready model in the second half of the year.

Level 3 autonomy means cars can drive without human drivers' supervision and intervention. The new car's level 3 readiness is still subject to regulatory approval.

