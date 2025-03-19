news

BYD expects to pick location for third European plant in 7-8 months

19 March 2025 - 10:14 By Reuters
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
BYD will consider several criteria for its decision, including the competitiveness of conditions for manufacturing cars and batteries.
BYD will consider several criteria for its decision, including the competitiveness of conditions for manufacturing cars and batteries.
Image: Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

China's BYD aims to complete work picking a location for a third plant in Europe in 7-8 months as it prepares to launch operations at its first facility in the region, in Hungary, the electric vehicle (EV) giant's special adviser for Europe said on Tuesday.

“All options are on the table, all countries are in the process” Alfredo Altavilla said at a conference in Milan.

BYD will start operations at its assembly plant in Hungary in October, while a second site in Turkey is expected to come on line in March 2026. When fully operational, they will have a total production capacity of 500,000 cars per year.

On Monday, Reuters reported BYD was considering Germany for a third facility, as the region's biggest economy and car market opposed EU tariffs on China-made EVs last year.

However, the German option is being questioned within BYD, because of the country's high labour and energy costs, low productivity and low flexibility, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters.

Altavilla denied Germany was BYD's top pick, saying it was an illogical option, but added no decision had been taken.

BYD will consider several criteria for its decision, including the competitiveness of conditions for manufacturing cars and batteries, he said, but added it was “hard to imagine” a third plant in countries that are “not friendly with Chinese cars”.

Asked whether Italy could be an option for BYD's third plant, Altavilla said Rome had supported the EU's tariffs against Chinese EVs.

However, to prepare for an imminent manufacturing launch in Europe, BYD last month met Italian car parts makers to discuss potential supplies for its two upcoming plants.

On Tuesday Altavilla said BYD had already signed contracts, for its plant in Hungary, with several Italian suppliers including premium brake maker Brembo, tyremaker Pirelli and laser systems producer Prima Industrie.

The Chinese group also plans to meet suppliers from other European countries.

READ MORE:

Why are Chinese carmakers launching fast-charging EV systems?

China's BYD has unveiled a megawatt charging system it says can charge an electric vehicle as quickly as filling up a fuel tank — and says it will ...
Motoring
1 day ago

Leapmotor begins UK sales with two models

Chinese EV maker Leapmotor has started selling two electric vehicle models at Stellantis dealerships in Britain via its joint venture with the ...
Motoring
8 hours ago

Zeekr unveils first EV with level 3-ready autonomous driving capabilities

China's Zeekr on Tuesday said it would start selling an SUV equipped with technology that would be ready to allow the car to be driven without human ...
Motoring
1 day ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. WRC drivers to protest against swearing crackdown with Safari Rally silence news
  2. How Mercedes-Benz SA could gain from US tariffs news
  3. Chinese carmaker GAC to launch new car brand with Huawei news
  4. F1 sees 90-million new fans in 2024, with major growth in China Motorsport
  5. Creative Rides to offer coveted classic cars at March auction news

Latest Videos

Joshlin Smith court trial | 19 March 2025
Judge demands answers as Trump official defends deportation flights | REUTERS