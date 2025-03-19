Chinese carmaker Guangzhou Automobile Group (GAC) said on Wednesday it had set up a new company to work with tech giant Huawei to launch a high-end car brand.
GAC invested 1.5bn yuan (R3.75bn) to set up the company, it said on WeChat.
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Chinese carmaker GAC to launch new car brand with Huawei
Image: GAC Motor
Chinese carmaker Guangzhou Automobile Group (GAC) said on Wednesday it had set up a new company to work with tech giant Huawei to launch a high-end car brand.
GAC invested 1.5bn yuan (R3.75bn) to set up the company, it said on WeChat.
MORE:
How Mercedes-Benz SA could gain from US tariffs
BYD expects to pick location for third European plant in 7-8 months
Why are Chinese carmakers launching fast-charging EV systems?
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos