news

Chinese carmaker GAC to launch new car brand with Huawei

19 March 2025 - 15:39 By Reuters
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Chinese carmaker Guangzhou Automobile Group said on Wednesday that it had set up a new company to work with tech giant Huawei to launch a high-end car brand.
Chinese carmaker Guangzhou Automobile Group said on Wednesday that it had set up a new company to work with tech giant Huawei to launch a high-end car brand.
Image: GAC Motor

Chinese carmaker Guangzhou Automobile Group (GAC) said on Wednesday it had set up a new company to work with tech giant Huawei to launch a high-end car brand.

GAC invested 1.5bn yuan (R3.75bn) to set up the company, it said on WeChat.

MORE:

How Mercedes-Benz SA could gain from US tariffs

German premium carmakers exposed to US import tariffs are weighing up long-term strategies from raising prices and lowering output to shifting ...
Motoring
5 hours ago

BYD expects to pick location for third European plant in 7-8 months

China's BYD aims to complete work picking a location for a third plant in Europe in 7-8 months as it prepares to launch operations at its first ...
Motoring
7 hours ago

Why are Chinese carmakers launching fast-charging EV systems?

China's BYD has unveiled a megawatt charging system it says can charge an electric vehicle as quickly as filling up a fuel tank — and says it will ...
Motoring
1 day ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. WRC drivers to protest against swearing crackdown with Safari Rally silence news
  2. How Mercedes-Benz SA could gain from US tariffs news
  3. Chinese carmaker GAC to launch new car brand with Huawei news
  4. F1 sees 90-million new fans in 2024, with major growth in China Motorsport
  5. Creative Rides to offer coveted classic cars at March auction news

Latest Videos

Joshlin Smith court trial | 19 March 2025
Judge demands answers as Trump official defends deportation flights | REUTERS