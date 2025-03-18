BMW fans will also be delighted with six special models on offer, starting with a 1972 3.0 CSL, 1985 M635 CSi, 1987 E30 333i and a pair of 1990s E30 325iS models, one of which is not fully standard. Creative rides previously auctioned a BMW “Gusheshe” 325iS for a record price of R900,000.
Creative Rides to offer coveted classic cars at March auction
BMWs and Mercs, including a Pagoda and a pair of Gusheshes, are looking for new homes
Image: Supplied
Johannesburg-based auction house Creatives Rides will host another sale on March 27.
Known as the March Marques auction, bidding will start at 6.30pm at the corner of Main Road and Posthouse Street in Bryanston, on the floor and via live-stream.
Creative Rides CEO Kevin Derrick said a concours-condition white 1968 Mercedes-Benz 280 SL Pagoda is one of the star attractions among the 33 lots.
Derrick described the unit, powered by a 2.8l in-line six-cylinder engine, as “unquestionably the best Pagoda we have seen”.
A left-hand drive 1971 Pagoda, previously owned by South African movie producer Anant Singh, was recently snapped up for R3.5m, setting a South African classic car auction price record.
Nine other Mercedes-Benzes on offer on the day include a 1950 190 SL, 1957 Ponton bakkie, 1965 220 SE coupe and convertible, 1973 350 SL, 2003 CL 500 and a 1969 250CE.
Image: Supplied
BMW fans will also be delighted with six special models on offer, starting with a 1972 3.0 CSL, 1985 M635 CSi, 1987 E30 333i and a pair of 1990s E30 325iS models, one of which is not fully standard. Creative rides previously auctioned a BMW “Gusheshe” 325iS for a record price of R900,000.
A 2005 E46 M3 CSL, another limited-edition model, and a 1988 E28 M5 round off the Bavarian classics on offer.
From the Italian stables there is a 2000 Ferrari 550 Maranello, a 1989 Ferrari 328 GTS, 1970 Alfa Romeo GTA 1300 Junior, 1970 Alfa Romeo 1750 GT Junior, 1976 Alfa Romeo 2000 Spider, 2015 Maserati Quattroporte GTS and a Maserati Gransport from 2007.
A 1980 Porsche 911 SC Targa, 1949 Jaguar Mk V, MG MGA roadster and 2005 996 Porsche 911 Turbo S cabriolet are some of the other European models on offer.
American blue-collar classics include a 1965 Pontiac Catalina and 1965 Ford Mustang, 1964 Ford Thunderbird, a 1948 Cadillac 62 — all convertibles — and a 1970 Ford Mustang Boss 302 coupe.
