John Entwistle’s 1971 Cadillac up for auction

19 March 2025 - 10:23 By Motoring Staff
Image: Supplied

A 1971 Cadillac Fleetwood Series Seventy-Five Limousine originally owned by the late John Entwistle, bassist for The Who, is set to go under the hammer.

The rare vehicle, estimated to fetch between £15,000 and £25,000 (R355,242 to R592,208), will be auctioned by H&H Classics on April 9 at the Imperial War Museum in Duxford, Cambridgeshire.

One of only 848 models produced, the black Cadillac is believed to have inspired Entwistle’s 1973 song Big Black Cadillac. Imported from the US during The Who’s peak years, it was a familiar sight among the bassist’s entourage, with period photographs showing it parked outside his home and at the estate of bandmate Keith Moon.

Retaining its original black leather interior, the limousine remains largely unaltered and is being sold from a private collection.

“This American classic has lived a fascinating life, and if only cars could talk, I’m sure it would have plenty of stories to tell,” said John Markey of H&H Classics.

“With its connection to one of the UK’s greatest rock bands, it’s bound to attract interest from fans and collectors.”

For more details, visit www.handh.co.uk.

