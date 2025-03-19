Chinese EV maker Leapmotor has started selling two electric vehicle models at Stellantis dealerships in Britain via its joint venture with the world's No 4 carmaker, it said on Wednesday.
Leapmotor has launched sales of the T03 compact electric car and the C10, a large electric SUV, with the B10 midsize SUV launching later this year, at 44 Stellantis dealerships where staff have been trained to sell the cars.
By the end of 2025, Leapmotors will be on sale at 80 Stellantis dealers in Britain, with more coming next year, said Damien Dally, Leapmotor's UK MD.
The T03 starts at £15,995 (R376,972), making it Britain's second cheapest EV model after Renault's Dacia Spring, Dally said.
The C10 starts at £36,500 (R860,442) and is bigger than BYD's Atto 3, but costs about £1,000 (R23,573) less.
Dally said Leapmotor did not intend to sell the cheapest EVs on the UK market, but aims to sell cars with far better technology and features than rivals at competitive prices.
For instance, the small T03 comes with a central touchscreen, full-length sunroof and driver assistance features including adaptive cruise control.
"Our proposition is to deliver the best value EV brand in the UK, while at the same time delivering the top spec and the latest tech," Dally said.
"All that with the peace of mind that Stellantis brings as the world's fourth largest car maker."
In October 2023, Stellantis bought a 21% stake in Leapmotor. The two carmakers formed a joint venture 51% controlled by Stellantis that gives the Franco-Italian-American car group exclusive rights to export, sell and manufacture Leapmotor EVs outside Greater China.
Stellantis has started producing the T03 at a plant in Poland for mainland Europe.
The vehicles on sale in Britain will be made in China because unlike the EU there are no UK tariffs on Chinese-made EVs.
Leapmotor begins UK sales with two models
Image: Supplied
