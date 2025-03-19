news

WRC drivers to protest against swearing crackdown with Safari Rally silence

19 March 2025 - 16:18 By Reuters
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Hyundai's French driver Adrien Fourmaux was fined €10,000 (R197,564) with a further €20,000 (R395,251) suspended, for swearing in a TV interview at the end of Rally Sweden in February.
Hyundai's French driver Adrien Fourmaux was fined €10,000 (R197,564) with a further €20,000 (R395,251) suspended, for swearing in a TV interview at the end of Rally Sweden in February.
Image: Jaanus Ree / Red Bull Content Pool

Drivers competing in the World Rally Championship will stay silent or speak only in their own languages in stage-end interviews at this week's Kenya Safari Rally in protest at the governing FIA's ban on swearing.

The World Rally Drivers Alliance (WoRDA) said on Wednesday the action was necessary in the sport's interest.

“We apologise to the rally fans, though we know they support us,” it added.

There was no immediate comment from the FIA.

Hyundai's French driver Adrien Fourmaux was fined €10,000 (R197,564) with a further €20,000 (R395,251) suspended for swearing in a TV interview at the end of Rally Sweden in February.

The fine was the first since amendments to the FIA sporting code in January set out stiff sanctions for drivers who break the rules concerning conduct, including bad language.

The drivers and co-drivers set up WoRDA, which is similar to Formula One's GPDA, after Fourmaux's penalty when they condemned “exorbitant” fines they said were vastly disproportionate to average incomes and budgets in rallying.

“We all agree to keep rudeness at the microphone to a minimum,” they said.

“At the same time, it is necessary to maintain a certain freedom of expression and to keep emotions alive while drivers don't need to be afraid of getting punished in any way.”

WoRDA said it had asked FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem, a 14-time Middle East rally champion, for “some positive changes in the rules to help us achieve this goal”.

“It is impossible for us to guarantee that we [drivers and co-drivers] will be able to follow these rules perfectly and systematically.

“That is why we — WoRDA members — are now taking the responsible decision to remain silent at the live stage end interviews or to answer in our mother tongue.”

MORE:

WRC drivers hit back at FIA after Fourmaux fined for swearing

World rally drivers issued a joint statement on Monday condemning the governing body's crackdown on swearing and seeking talks with FIA president ...
Motoring
3 weeks ago

Evans wins in Sweden to go top of WRC standings

Toyota's Elfyn Evans won Rally Sweden on Sunday to take over at the top of the world championship standings from absent team mate Sebastien Ogier.
Motoring
1 month ago

The chronicles of a rookie racing driver — Part One

Any car enthusiast believes they can crack it as a racing driver. The opportunity has come for TimesLIVE motoring writer Phuti Mpyane
Motoring
2 weeks ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. WRC drivers to protest against swearing crackdown with Safari Rally silence news
  2. How Mercedes-Benz SA could gain from US tariffs news
  3. Chinese carmaker GAC to launch new car brand with Huawei news
  4. F1 sees 90-million new fans in 2024, with major growth in China Motorsport
  5. Creative Rides to offer coveted classic cars at March auction news

Latest Videos

Joshlin Smith court trial | 19 March 2025
Judge demands answers as Trump official defends deportation flights | REUTERS