Another Vrr-Phaa is coming!

VW to premiere new Golf GTI 50th anniversary edition in June

Model celebrates upcoming birthday of hot-hatch series that debuted in 1976

20 March 2025 - 13:00 By MOTORING REPORTER
The racing Golf GTI Clubsport will take on the Nurburgring as the company unveils a special 50th anniversary edition.
Image: SUPPLIED

Volkswagen has confirmed it will reveal a new Golf GTI special edition to commemorate the upcoming 50th anniversary of the nameplate in 2026. The first Golf GTI debuted in 1976.

To be revealed at the ADAC 24-hour race at the Nürburgring in June, it follows the launch of the Golf GTI Clubsport at the Nürburgring Nordschleife in June 2024.

While the harder-core, flagship GTI Clubsport is powered by the 2.0l four-cylinder turbocharged EA888 engine tuned to deliver 221kW and 400Nm of torque, 26kW and 30Nm more than regular GTI models, and not far off the 235kW/400Nm made by the flagship Golf R with all-wheel drive, the company is mum on the technical aspects of the new special addition.

“The Golf GTI will soon turn 50. Volkswagen wants to celebrate this with the many fans of the three red letters. There is no better way to do this than at the Nürburgring Nordschleife.” company communications said.

Pro driver Benny Leuchter will drive the Golf GTI Clubsport 24h at the race.
Image: SUPPLIED

“After all, the legendary racetrack and the GTI designation stand for driving pleasure, dynamic performance and sportiness. To mark the upcoming anniversary year in 2026, Volkswagen will present a sporty special model already at this year’s 24-hour race and reveal it simultaneously to the media and spectators in the Eifel region.”

In addition to the world premiere, Volkswagen will offer numerous other highlights for fans at the racing weekend — including the performance models from Volkswagen R.

Two Golf GTI Clubsport 24h in ‘Green Hell’ for first time

Volkswagen will also compete in the 24-hour race with the Max Kruse Racing team in a pair of Golf GTI Clubsport 24h for the first time: the professional touring car driver Benjamin “Benny” Leuchter, who last year celebrated victory in the AT class, at the wheel of the Golf GTI Clubsport 24h with seven-time rallycross world champion Johan Kristoffersson, and the two Nürburgring professionals, Nico Otto and Heiko Hammel.

The same quartet will also be back at the starting line in 2025 to try to defend their title.

In the second Golf GTI Clubsport 24h from Max Kruse Racing, Fabian Vettel, younger brother of Formula One world champion Sebastian Vettel, will take the wheel.

