news

German sulphur battery start-up theion raises R298.m to scale up

With more density than lithium-ion units, theion's batteries could be used for electric vehicles, flying taxis or energy storage before the end of the decade

21 March 2025 - 12:54 By Reuters
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
The main challenges facing sulphur battery cells are historically they have tended to corrode quickly and also tend to 'breathe' - where they expand and destroy battery packs.
The main challenges facing sulphur battery cells are historically they have tended to corrode quickly and also tend to 'breathe' - where they expand and destroy battery packs.
Image: SUPPLIED

German sulphur battery start-up theion said on Thursday it has raised 15m (R298m) from investors to scale up battery cells it says store more energy but cost much less than conventional lithium-ion batteries that power electric vehicles today.

The Series A funding round was led by technology holding company Team Global, the Geschwister Oetker Beteiligungen group and German renewables firm Enpal.

Theion says its batteries have three times the energy density of conventional lithium-ion batteries, but cost only a third as much and emit a third of the carbon dioxide.

CEO Ulrich Ehmes told Reuters theion's batteries could be used for electric vehicles, flying taxis or energy storage and that in theory those cells could be in electric vehicles on the road before the end of the decade.

Everyone is now waiting for our first pouch cells because with the coin cell you cannot fly an aircraft
Ulrich Ehmes, Theion CEO

Ehmes said theion has successfully developed small coin cell batteries and the funding will be used to develop the larger pouch cells needed to power EVs or aeroplanes.

“We are under observation of car companies, stationary storage companies, companies in the electric aerospace sector,” he said.

“Everyone is now waiting for our first pouch cells because with the coin cell you cannot fly an aircraft.”

The company is among a number of start-ups in the US and Europe trying to make a breakthrough with sulphur. The main challenges facing sulphur battery cells are historically they have tended to corrode quickly and also tend to “breathe” — where they expand and destroy battery packs.

Ehmes said theion has overcome these challenges by using crystalline sulphur to avoid corrosion and pre-expanding the battery's cathode.

READ MORE:

Former F1 team boss Eddie Jordan dies at 76

Eddie Jordan, the charismatic Irish entrepreneur whose Formula One team gave Michael Schumacher a grand prix debut in 1991, has died of prostate ...
Motoring
1 day ago

VW to premiere new Golf GTI 50th anniversary edition in June

Volkswagen has confirmed it will reveal a new Golf GTI special edition to commemorate the upcoming 50th anniversary of the nameplate in 2026.
Motoring
1 day ago

US vehicle thefts dip as Hyundai, Kia fit vehicle antitheft devices

Hyundai and Kia cars topped the list of the most stolen vehicles in 2021 and 2023 as their lack of immobilisers made them easy targets for stealing.
Motoring
1 day ago

Toyota’s Hino Motors fined $1.6bn for US emissions fraud

Hino Motors, a subsidiary of Japanese carmaker Toyota, pleaded guilty on Wednesday over a multiyear emissions fraud scheme in the US and must pay ...
Motoring
1 day ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. FIRST DRIVE | MINI Aceman touches down in Mzansi First Drives
  2. A new Ford EcoSport may be on the cards Motorsport
  3. German sulphur battery start-up theion raises R298.m to scale up news
  4. Lewis Hamilton takes pole for Ferrari in China sprint race Motorsport
  5. Tesla recalls more Cybertrucks due to trim detaching news

Latest Videos

ARENA SPORTS SHOW | Mokoena and Manyisa on Bafana, Mofokeng, Mbokazi and ...
The Man Who Captured History: A Conversation with Torleif Svensson