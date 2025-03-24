Changan to introduce EVs in Europe this year

China's Changan Automobile plans to enter 10 markets across Europe this year with local EV models, it said on Friday, becoming the latest Asian carmaker to tap the home of heavyweights such as Volkswagen and Stellantis.
The group showcased its electric SUV Deepal S07, its first model for the European market, which starts at €45,000 (R886,000), at an event in Mainz, Germany on Friday.
Changan said it will launch the SUV Deepal S07 from April in Norway, Denmark, Germany and the Netherlands, and in Britain in June and other markets later in the year.
A Deepal S05 model will also launch later this year followed by the Changan E07 by early 2026, the carmaker said, adding it also plans to sell hybrid cars in Europe from 2026.
Changan also plans to build a sales and services network across Europe, with more than 1,000 dealerships, but did not give a timeframe.
The company has production plants in China and Thailand and cars sold in Europe will be imported from there.
In 2024 Changan was the world's No 16 carmaker with sales of just over 2.2-million vehicles, according to car industry analyst Felipe Munoz.
Apart from its own brands, Changan also has joint venture brands with companies including Ford and Mazda. The carmaker exports to more than 60 countries and regions, it said.
