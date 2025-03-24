South Korea's Hyundai Motor Group is set to announce a $20bn (R362.58bn) investment in the US at the White House on Monday, a US official said.
CNBC reported that the investment would include a $5bn (R90.64bn) steel plant in Louisiana and was expected to be announced by President Donald Trump, Hyundai chair Euisun Chung and Louisiana governor Jeff Landry.
The announcement would come as Trump threatens to impose reciprocal tariffs on April 2, potentially targeting countries such as South Korea that have large trade surpluses with the US.
Spokespeople at Hyundai Steel and Hyundai Motor were not immediately available for comment. The Louisiana governor’s office and the White House were also not immediately available for comment.
Earlier this month, Hyundai Steel said it was considering building a steel factory in the southeast US but nothing had been decided, adding that a hike in US tariffs would have a negative impact on the Korean steel industry.
Trump has already introduced tariffs to boost protection for US steel and aluminium producers. He restored effective global tariffs of 25% on all imports of the metals and extended the duties to hundreds of downstream products made from the metals, from nuts and bolts to bulldozer blades and soda cans.
Hyundai Motor plans to hold an opening ceremony for its new car factory in Georgia later this month. The automaker has a factory in Alabama, while its affiliate Kia has a plant in Georgia.
Hyundai to announce $20bn US investment, official says
Image: Adria Puig/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images
South Korea's Hyundai Motor Group is set to announce a $20bn (R362.58bn) investment in the US at the White House on Monday, a US official said.
CNBC reported that the investment would include a $5bn (R90.64bn) steel plant in Louisiana and was expected to be announced by President Donald Trump, Hyundai chair Euisun Chung and Louisiana governor Jeff Landry.
The announcement would come as Trump threatens to impose reciprocal tariffs on April 2, potentially targeting countries such as South Korea that have large trade surpluses with the US.
Spokespeople at Hyundai Steel and Hyundai Motor were not immediately available for comment. The Louisiana governor’s office and the White House were also not immediately available for comment.
Earlier this month, Hyundai Steel said it was considering building a steel factory in the southeast US but nothing had been decided, adding that a hike in US tariffs would have a negative impact on the Korean steel industry.
Trump has already introduced tariffs to boost protection for US steel and aluminium producers. He restored effective global tariffs of 25% on all imports of the metals and extended the duties to hundreds of downstream products made from the metals, from nuts and bolts to bulldozer blades and soda cans.
Hyundai Motor plans to hold an opening ceremony for its new car factory in Georgia later this month. The automaker has a factory in Alabama, while its affiliate Kia has a plant in Georgia.
READ MORE
Musk backlash drives Tesla trade-ins to record high
Lamborghini and Mercedes-Maybach sales surge among young, affluent Indians
Xiaomi recruits senior talent for European EV research centre
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos