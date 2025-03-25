The company has continued to roll out cheaper models, contributing to the deepening of a brutal two-year price war in the world's largest auto market.
EV giant BYD reports 73% Q4 profit increase
Chinese electric vehicle maker BYD's net profit leapt 73.1% in the fourth quarter of 2024 to a record 15-billion yuan (R38.28bn), it said on Monday, reaping the rewards of lower prices and higher sales than rivals.
Fourth-quarter revenue was up 52.7% at 274.9-billion yuan (R691.02bn), the company said in a stock market filing.
For the whole of last year, profit rose 34% to a record 40.3-billion yuan (R101.30bn) on revenue up 29%.
BYD's shares in Hong Kong have risen by 51% year-to-date and are slightly off an all-time-high reached last week.
The Chinese EV champion overtook Volkswagen to lead China's car sales with a record 4.25-million vehicles in 2024.
The company has continued to roll out cheaper models, contributing to the deepening of a brutal two-year price war in the world's largest auto market.
It has also roiled the market in recent weeks by unveiling a new super-charging EV technology platform and announcing it will offer smart driving features on most of its line-up at no extra charge.
Sales of autos and related products that accounted for 79.4% of the company's operating revenue generated a 22.3% gross profit margin last year, up 1.3 percentage points from a year before.
The Warren Buffett-backed carmaker said earlier this month it had raised $5.59bn (R101.95bn) in a primary share sale that was increased in size, with proceeds to be invested in research and development and expanding overseas, among other purposes.
BYD is considering Germany for a possible third plant in Europe, Reuters has reported. Its overseas shipments jumped 71.9% last year to make up 10% of overall car sales.
