Jack Nicholson’s Mercedes-Benz 600 heads to auction

Produced in limited numbers (only 2,677 examples saw the light of day), the 600 quickly became a status symbol, favoured by celebrities, business magnates and world leaders.

Among its high-profile owners was Jack Nicholson, the actor renowned for classics such as The Shining, Easy Rider, Chinatown, Batman and The Departed.

Nicholson purchased his 600 brand new from Hollywood Mercedes-Benz in 1972 and kept it for many years before donating it to the Petersen Automotive Museum. In 2022, the museum auctioned the car through Bonhams, where it was acquired by its current owner.