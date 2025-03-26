news

Jack Nicholson’s Mercedes-Benz 600 heads to auction

It's still in top condition and may reach as high as R2 million

26 March 2025 - 17:58 By Motoring Staff
Finished in Bordeaux Red with a Cognac leather interior, the car remains remarkably well-preserved.
Image: Bonhams Cars

The Mercedes-Benz 600 made its debut at the 1963 Frankfurt Motor Show as the German marque’s flagship luxury saloon.

Equipped with a 6.3l fuel-injected V8, air suspension and an advanced hydraulic system that powered everything from the windows to the seats, it set a new benchmark for automotive opulence.

The 600 featured an advanced hydraulic system that powered everything from the windows to the seats.
Image: Bonhams Cars

Produced in limited numbers (only 2,677 examples saw the light of day), the 600 quickly became a status symbol, favoured by celebrities, business magnates and world leaders.

Among its high-profile owners was Jack Nicholson, the actor renowned for classics such as The Shining, Easy Rider, Chinatown, Batman and The Departed.

Nicholson purchased his 600 brand new from Hollywood Mercedes-Benz in 1972 and kept it for many years before donating it to the Petersen Automotive Museum. In 2022, the museum auctioned the car through Bonhams, where it was acquired by its current owner.

The 6.3l fuel-injected V8 engine was good for a top speed of just over 200 km/h.
Image: Bonham Cars

Finished in Bordeaux Red with a Cognac leather interior, the car — registration BNT 566K — is remarkably well-preserved, retaining much of its original chrome and detailing. With its distinctive styling and connection to one of Hollywood’s most revered actors, this Mercedes-Benz 600 is both a timeless classic and a piece of film history.

Now heading to auction once again at Bonhams, it carries an estimated price of £70,000 to £90,000 (R1.7m – R2.1m ).

