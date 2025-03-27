Chinese carmaker Chery said on Wednesday it had no plans to build a factory in Turkey and was seeking partnerships with a third party to expand its business in the country.
Reuters earlier quoted the Turkish presidency as saying that Chery would invest $1bn (R18.2bn) in a manufacturing facility in Turkey's northern Samsun province, with an annual 200,000 vehicle capacity.
Chery says it has no plans to build factory in Turkey
Image: GZrex/Wikimedia Commons
Chinese carmaker Chery said on Wednesday it had no plans to build a factory in Turkey and was seeking partnerships with a third party to expand its business in the country.
Reuters earlier quoted the Turkish presidency as saying that Chery would invest $1bn (R18.2bn) in a manufacturing facility in Turkey's northern Samsun province, with an annual 200,000 vehicle capacity.
READ MORE
BYD plans to double overseas sales to 800,000 next year
Tesla to enter Saudi Arabian market next month
Nissan’s new CEO Ivan Espinosa aims to speed up vehicle development
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos