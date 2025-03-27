news

Chery says it has no plans to build factory in Turkey

27 March 2025 - 08:30 By Reuters
Chinese carmaker Chery said on Wednesday it had no plans to build a factory in Turkey and was seeking partnerships with a third party to expand its business in the country.
Chinese carmaker Chery said on Wednesday it had no plans to build a factory in Turkey and was seeking partnerships with a third party to expand its business in the country.
Chinese carmaker Chery said on Wednesday it had no plans to build a factory in Turkey and was seeking partnerships with a third party to expand its business in the country.

Reuters earlier quoted the Turkish presidency as saying that Chery would invest $1bn (R18.2bn) in a manufacturing facility in Turkey's northern Samsun province, with an annual 200,000 vehicle capacity.

