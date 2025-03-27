With the B-segment competition such as the Renault Kiger, Chery Tiggo 4 Pro and Nissan Magnite adding panel van models to their catalogues after the demise of half-tonne bakkies, including the Nissan NP200 and Chevrolet Utility, the French brand confirms it will introduce a C3-based panel van derivative in 2025. The vehicle, aimed at small-to-medium enterprises, is converted locally by RMAA SA in Silverton, Pretoria.
Tasked with guiding the 105-year old French brand into the fast-changing landscape of the global automotive industry, Koskas also discussed plans for electrification. He said the brand is ramping up its new energy vehicle (NEV) product offerings, including electric vehicles (EVs) and hybrids, but only in markets where demand is growing, such as in India.
The Asian country, where some of Citroën’s models are built, is the fourth largest producer of cars in the world and the third largest in sales, shifting a record 4.27-million units in 2024.
Growth in demand for EVs in India is spurred on by government incentives and infrastructure development.
On the other hand, South Africa is a B-segment market that sells just more than 500,000 cars annually, with a small EV uptake, and it’s been two weeks since the Treasury announced a first-time R1bn investment in the local production and assembly of NEVs and batteries.
Koskas said he had no immediate intentions to bring EVs to South Africa or any market where the business case doesn’t add up.
Citroën announces C3 Panel Van during executive visit to SA
Image: Supplied
Thierry Koskas, the global head of Citroën, is in South Africa to meet local stakeholders.
His visit coincides with the announcement that the French brand will introduce a new panel van model based on the C3 crossover for the local market.
Image: Supplied
With the B-segment competition such as the Renault Kiger, Chery Tiggo 4 Pro and Nissan Magnite adding panel van models to their catalogues after the demise of half-tonne bakkies, including the Nissan NP200 and Chevrolet Utility, the French brand confirms it will introduce a C3-based panel van derivative in 2025. The vehicle, aimed at small-to-medium enterprises, is converted locally by RMAA SA in Silverton, Pretoria.
Tasked with guiding the 105-year old French brand into the fast-changing landscape of the global automotive industry, Koskas also discussed plans for electrification. He said the brand is ramping up its new energy vehicle (NEV) product offerings, including electric vehicles (EVs) and hybrids, but only in markets where demand is growing, such as in India.
The Asian country, where some of Citroën’s models are built, is the fourth largest producer of cars in the world and the third largest in sales, shifting a record 4.27-million units in 2024.
Growth in demand for EVs in India is spurred on by government incentives and infrastructure development.
On the other hand, South Africa is a B-segment market that sells just more than 500,000 cars annually, with a small EV uptake, and it’s been two weeks since the Treasury announced a first-time R1bn investment in the local production and assembly of NEVs and batteries.
Koskas said he had no immediate intentions to bring EVs to South Africa or any market where the business case doesn’t add up.
Image: Supplied
Until things change, Citroën SA will continue with its line-up of combustion engine models, including the C3 and C3 Aircross. The former model is the brand’s best performer with 850 units sold in 2024.
Another option being considered for South Africa is the Basalt — a stylish, India-built crossover aimed at the crowded mid-size SUV space.
With 36 dealerships in South Africa, Citroën has a small footprint, but Koskas says the company is evaluating expansion opportunities. In Europe, however, models such as the small and electric Citroën Ami quadricycle that recently drove 16,000km from Morocco to Cape Town are sold purely online.
“It’s these bold moves and others that characterise the Citroën brand from the rest of the Stellantis cousins,” said Koskas.
He added that in terms of positioning, his cars are built as stylish but comfortable entry-level offerings, a legacy that goes as far back as the DS of 1955.
READ MORE:
Historic Citroën ZX Rallye Raid heads to auction at Villa d’Estehe
Maserati boosts customisation options ahead of relaunch plans
Auto industry rocked by Trump's 25% tariffs on US imports
Nissan’s new CEO Ivan Espinosa aims to speed up vehicle development
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos