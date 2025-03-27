news

Maserati boosts customisation options ahead of relaunch plans

27 March 2025 - 08:30 By Reuters
Maserati said it had invested €11m (R216.4m) in a new department called "Officine Fuoriserie Maserati" at its historic Modena headquarters, to handle special or bespoke orders for paint jobs or interior trimmings.
Image: Supplied

Italian sports car maker Maserati, one of the worst performing brands within the Stellantis group, said on Wednesday it was boosting lucrative customisation services while working on wider turnaround plans.

The brand sold just 11,300 vehicles last year, down from 26,600 in 2023, with an adjusted operating loss of €260m (R5.18bn). Its business plan, including new model launches, is under review after being put on hold last year.

“We must reverse the trend that unfortunately is negative,” Maserati CEO Santo Ficili, who has been in charge for less than six months, said at an online presentation of the new customisation service.

“Certainly the intention is this, to return little by little to having a positive result for this wonderful brand within Stellantis,” he said.

Stellantis, searching for a new CEO after the abrupt departure of Carlos Tavares in December, is under pressure to streamline its sprawling portfolio of 14 brands. It has repeatedly denied speculation about a sale of Maserati.

Ficili said the brand was watching out for looming automotive tariffs set to be introduced next month by US President Donald Trump.

“We still don't have clear information, possibly they (the tariffs) might even be postponed. But we are certainly very attentive (and) we will see how to reposition, if necessary, our products in America,” Ficili said.

“For us, America is fundamental,” he added.

The head of the Fuoriserie department, Davide Baldini, said the aim was to increase such orders to about 20% of total car production, from about 12% last year, with a capacity to produce up to 24 personalised cars per day.

