Toyota said on Friday its global production rose for the second consecutive month in February, driven by higher output and stronger sales in Japan after recovering from a certification scandal in its home market last year.
Global output for the world's biggest carmaker increased 6% to 779,790 vehicles year-on-year, with domestic production up 16% and that in other countries growing less than 1% last month.
Toyota's production in North America dropped by 1%, while car shipments from Japan to its largest market, the US, also declined by 1%.
The company's global revenue grew 6% in the reported month, supported by a 28% spike in domestic sales and a 2% rise in overseas sales.
US President Donald Trump on Wednesday unveiled a 25% tariff on imported cars and light trucks to take effect on April 3.
Trump's trade policies have sparked global uncertainty, with investors concerned about potential supply chain disruptions, reduced investment and the looming threat of inflation jeopardising global economic growth.
In North America, Toyota's sales fell 7%, though the company attributed the decline to fewer operating days and an inventory shortage of hybrids and other vehicles, while noting demand for its vehicles remained strong.
The production and sales figures include its luxury Lexus brand.
Toyota’s global production grows for second straight month in February
Image: Peter Dazeley/Getty Images
Toyota said on Friday its global production rose for the second consecutive month in February, driven by higher output and stronger sales in Japan after recovering from a certification scandal in its home market last year.
Global output for the world's biggest carmaker increased 6% to 779,790 vehicles year-on-year, with domestic production up 16% and that in other countries growing less than 1% last month.
Toyota's production in North America dropped by 1%, while car shipments from Japan to its largest market, the US, also declined by 1%.
The company's global revenue grew 6% in the reported month, supported by a 28% spike in domestic sales and a 2% rise in overseas sales.
US President Donald Trump on Wednesday unveiled a 25% tariff on imported cars and light trucks to take effect on April 3.
Trump's trade policies have sparked global uncertainty, with investors concerned about potential supply chain disruptions, reduced investment and the looming threat of inflation jeopardising global economic growth.
In North America, Toyota's sales fell 7%, though the company attributed the decline to fewer operating days and an inventory shortage of hybrids and other vehicles, while noting demand for its vehicles remained strong.
The production and sales figures include its luxury Lexus brand.
MORE:
Ford South Africa rolls out Ranger Plug-in Hybrid production
Trump’s 25% car tariff triggers global backlash — industry reactions
Citroën announces C3 Panel Van during executive visit to SA
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos