Aston Martin gets £125m funding boost to counter losses, Trump tariffs
Aston Martin will raise more than £125m (R2.98bn) through funding from its chairperson and the sale of its stake in his Formula One team as it battles ballooning losses and tariffs imposed by US President Donald Trump.
Shares of the company famous for being fictional secret agent James Bond's car of choice had surged 11.8% to 72.95 pence (R17.41) by 9.30am GMT on Monday.
The equity raise is Aston Martin's seventh since the arrival in 2020 of chairperson Lawrence Stroll, who has pumped around £600m (R14.31bn) into the luxury carmaker.
Delivery delays and depressed demand in China have plagued the company in recent years, forcing it to cut 5% of its workforce last month.
Stroll's Yew Tree Consortium will invest a further £52.5m (R1.25bn) by purchasing 75 million shares at 70 pence (R16.69) per share. His stake will rise to about 33% from 27.7%, with the possibility of increasing further to up to 35%.
