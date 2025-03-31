news

Aston Martin gets £125m funding boost to counter losses, Trump tariffs

31 March 2025 - 13:00 By Reuters
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Aston Martin will raise more than £125m (R2.98bn) through funding from its chair and the sale of its stake in his Formula One team as it battles ballooning losses and tariffs imposed by US President Donald Trump.
Aston Martin will raise more than £125m (R2.98bn) through funding from its chair and the sale of its stake in his Formula One team as it battles ballooning losses and tariffs imposed by US President Donald Trump.
Image: Supplied

Aston Martin will raise more than £125m (R2.98bn) through funding from its chairperson and the sale of its stake in his Formula One team as it battles ballooning losses and tariffs imposed by US President Donald Trump.

Shares of the company famous for being fictional secret agent James Bond's car of choice had surged 11.8% to 72.95 pence (R17.41) by 9.30am GMT on Monday.

The equity raise is Aston Martin's seventh since the arrival in 2020 of chairperson Lawrence Stroll, who has pumped around £600m (R14.31bn) into the luxury carmaker.

Delivery delays and depressed demand in China have plagued the company in recent years, forcing it to cut 5% of its workforce last month.

Stroll's Yew Tree Consortium will invest a further £52.5m (R1.25bn) by purchasing 75 million shares at 70 pence (R16.69) per share. His stake will rise to about 33% from 27.7%, with the possibility of increasing further to up to 35%.

Aston Martin Valhalla nears production as final testing under way

Aston Martin has released official on-road images of its Valhalla supercar as it undergoes final validation testing ahead of production.
Motoring
6 hours ago

Yew Tree will seek a waiver from a rule that requires an entity owning more than 30% of a UK-listed company to make an offer to buy out the remaining shareholders.

"Exemptions have been granted in the past, yet it feels like a takeover would be a better outcome as it would mean the car company would be free to pursue a turnaround strategy out of the public spotlight," said Russ Mould, investment director at AJ Bell.

The sale of a stake in the Aston Martin Aramco Formula One team will help the company realise a premium to the current book value of about £74m (R1.36bn), but will not affect an existing long-term sponsorship deal, the carmaker said.

The Trump administration's tariff on imported vehicles forced the company to now forecast "modest growth" in annual car volumes, compared with mid-single digit percentage growth earlier.

The US contributed more than a third of Aston Martin's revenue last year.

Further impact from the levy was being reviewed, the company said, but it backed its target of positive operating earnings in 2025 and being free cash flow positive in the second half.

MORE:

Carmakers warn new Trump tariffs will boost costs, cut vehicle sales

A group representing General Motors Toyota, Volkswagen and other major carmakers warned new 25% tariffs US President Donald Trump plans to impose on ...
Motoring
8 hours ago

WATCH | Ignition TV at the George Old Car Show 2025

Join Ignition TV presenter Stuart Johnston as he explores the George Old Car Show 2025.
Motoring
8 hours ago

Dude, where’s my car? Toyota buyers face long waits amid hybrid boom

Soaring demand for Toyota's gasoline-electric hybrids has left suppliers struggling to keep pace, leading to shortages of parts and months-long waits ...
Motoring
9 hours ago

Propstore offers iconic movie cars in upcoming US auction

Propstore will host a three-day sale of memorabilia from beloved movies at the Petersen Automotive Museum in Los Angeles from March 26 to 28.
Motoring
5 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Changan set for SA comeback with expansive new model range New Models
  2. Mercedes Pagoda, BMW 333i each sell for more than R3m at Joburg auction news
  3. Tesla sales likely slip as competition heats up, Musk faces criticism news
  4. Renault and Nissan ease ties to boost Japanese firm’s recovery news
  5. New JAC T9 PHEV double-cab bakkie to land in Mzansi soon New Models

Latest Videos

Zimbabwe president fires army chief ahead of planned protests | Reuters
Congo general condemns Ugandan military chief's threats | REUTERS