China will carry out a “strategic” reorganisation of carmakers owned by the central government and encourage them to improve competitiveness and market share, a senior official at the state assets regulator said at the weekend.
China will also promote the integration of the centrally owned carmakers into the “global innovation network” and their overseas development, said Gou Ping, vice-chairperson of the state-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission, according to the national broadcaster CCTV.
China to reorganise state-owned carmakers
Image: Kevin Frayer/Getty Images
China will carry out a “strategic” reorganisation of carmakers owned by the central government and encourage them to improve competitiveness and market share, a senior official at the state assets regulator said at the weekend.
China will also promote the integration of the centrally owned carmakers into the “global innovation network” and their overseas development, said Gou Ping, vice-chairperson of the state-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission, according to the national broadcaster CCTV.
READ MORE:
Carmakers warn new Trump tariffs will boost costs, cut vehicle sales
Volvo brings back veteran Hakan Samuelsson as CEO
Stellantis chair Elkann concerned about car prices after US tariffs
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos