China to reorganise state-owned carmakers

31 March 2025 - 09:27 By Reuters
Image: Kevin Frayer/Getty Images

China will carry out a “strategic” reorganisation of carmakers owned by the central government and encourage them to improve competitiveness and market share, a senior official at the state assets regulator said at the weekend.

China will also promote the integration of the centrally owned carmakers into the “global innovation network” and their overseas development, said Gou Ping, vice-chairperson of the state-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission, according to the national broadcaster CCTV. 

