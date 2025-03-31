There were no less than 11 Mercedes-Benz models that came under the hammer and the most elegant of them was a 1963 220 SE cabriolet finished in pale blue.
It sold for an impressive R2.15m, no doubt due to that an all-but-identical example was the feature car in the original Hangover movie (the one seen to have its roof shredded by a tiger ostensibly belonging to boxing legend Mike Tyson).
Another excellent BMW price achieved was the R1.7m gavelled by auctioneer Joff van Reenen for a E28 Series M5 sedan, an excellent price for a car almost forgotten by enthusiasts today.
A more modern 2005 BMW M3 CSL (an E46 series car) sold for R2.2m and was the 38th car in a batch of just 65 of these lightweight models that sold in South Africa in the early 2000s.
A 1957 180D Ponton bakkie, built only for South Africa, sold for R710,000, the high price reflecting its rarity value, as apparently only 500 were built.
Mercedes Pagoda, BMW 333i each sell for more than R3m at Joburg auction
Several cars go for more than R1m at Creative Rides March Marques auction
A Pagoda-topped 1968 Mercedes-Benz 280SL shaded a BMW fun-fest at last Thursday’s Creative Rides’ March Marques auction, held at the classic car specialists’ showroom on Main Road, Bryanston.
The pristine, elegant Mercedes convertible, nicknamed “the Pagoda” because of its unusually-shaped roof (when it is occasionally erected) achieved the top price of R3.4m at the 33-car auction.
A high performance BMW 333i captured the second highest auction price at R3m. The home-grown car was built in Rosslyn near Pretoria as a so-called homologation special built for racing purposes and the brainchild of BMW SA’s innovative racing division in 1985. Just more than 200 were built and the car that fetched R3m in Bryanston was No 159 off the production line.
“There is no doubt that the rarity factor of the 333i saw it earn such a high value, some 40 years after it was built,” said a Creative Rides spokesperson.
There were five other BMWs on auction, ranging in sale prices between R1.36m and R2.2m.
One of these was a 1991 BMW 325iS, another so-called homologation special. Like the 333i it was based on a modest 3-Series sedan. This 34-year-old performance model fetched R1.36m from a Durban buyer.
The 325iS is a much more common survivor on the classic car circuits in 2025, with 508 having been built. It is believed the big disparity between the number of surviving examples of these only slightly different 3-Series-based models is that many examples of the 333i were crashed, as it was a difficult car to drive and extremely fast for its time. The 325iS, by contrast, had exceptional road holding — even by today’s standards.
In terms of beauty, the winning BMW at the auction was the 1972 BMW 3.0 CSL, which was never officially imported to South Africa. Certain variants of this car were known as the “Batmobile” because they sprouted giant wings to create aerodynamic downforce, but the yellow example that sold for R2.1m was wingless — and all the more elegant for this.
Creative Rides to offer coveted classic cars at March auction
The following is a list of all 33 cars and the prices they achieved*, in the order in which they came under the auctioneer’s hammer:
* All prices subject to official confirmation.
