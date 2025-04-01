First public auction of Ferrari SF90 XX Spider to take place online

The first public auction of a 2024 Ferrari SF90 XX Spider will be hosted online by UK-based auction platform Collecting Cars, running from April 1 to 8.
The one-of-599 supercar, located in Italy, has covered just 100km and retains VAT-qualifying status, with estimates suggesting it could fetch up to €2m (R39.51m).
Derived from Ferrari’s exclusive “XX” platform — previously reserved for track-only models such as the FXX-K EVO — the SF90 XX Spider represents a significant evolution. It builds upon the SF90 Spider, adding an extra 22kW, shedding 10kg and incorporating advanced aerodynamics and software enhancements, including a sizeable fixed rear wing.
This highly specified example features an array of carbon fibre upgrades, including the air splitter, boot trim, wheel cups, engine covers, dashboard, rear shelf and front luggage compartment. The exterior is finished in a special order “Blu Elder” two-tone colour, complemented by an “Apollo Nero” interior and dark exterior accents such as black exhaust tips, brake calipers and a matte black prancing horse logo.
Additional features include front/rear parking cameras, a premium Hi-Fi system and a suspension lift system.
The full auction listing can be viewed here.
Image: Collecting Cars
