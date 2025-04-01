Fuel prices will see significant drops at midnight, the second consecutive month of decreases to provide relief to motorists.
Diesel sees the biggest decreases, with 0.005% low sulphur fuel dropping by 86c/l and 0.05% diesel reducing 84c. Petrol goes down by 72c for 95 octane and 58c for 93 octane, while illuminating paraffin drops by 82c.
The mineral and petroleum resources department attributed the good news to lower crude oil prices and a strengthened rand.
The average Brent Crude oil price decreased from $74.89 (R1,374.74) to $71.04 (R1,304.02) during the period under review. The main contributing factors were the continued supply from non-Opec countries as well as anticipated increase in supply, though moderate, from Opec+ producers in April 2025. The rand appreciated against the US dollar from R18.50 to R18.30.
Finance minister Enoch Godongwana announced in his March 12 budget speech that the fuel levy on petrol and diesel will remain the same at 396c/l and 384c/l respectively, while the Road Accident Fund levy on petrol and diesel will remain at 218c/l. The carbon fuel levy will increase by 3c/l to 14c/l for petrol and 17c/l for diesel.
Fuel prices from Wednesday
Inland:
- Petrol 95 unleaded: R21.62
- Petrol 93 unleaded: R21.51
- Diesel 0.05%: R19.32
- Diesel 0.005%: R19.35
Coast:
- Petrol 95 unleaded: R20.83
- Petrol 93 unleaded: R20.72
- Diesel 0.05%: R18.53
- Diesel 0.005%: R18.59
Fuel prices to plummet in April
Good news for motorists as diesel and petrol will be cheaper from Wednesday
Image: Supplied
