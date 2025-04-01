news

Hyundai warns US dealers of price hikes due to 25% tariffs

01 April 2025 - 08:39 By Reuters
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
South Korean carmaker Hyundai warned US dealers it is evaluating its pricing strategy in the face of forthcoming 25% tariffs on imported vehicles and parts announced by President Donald Trump.
South Korean carmaker Hyundai warned US dealers it is evaluating its pricing strategy in the face of forthcoming 25% tariffs on imported vehicles and parts announced by President Donald Trump.
Image: Joe Raedle/Getty Images

South Korean carmaker Hyundai warned US dealers it is evaluating its pricing strategy in the face of 25% tariffs on imported vehicles and parts announced by  President Donald Trump.

Randy Parker, CEO of Hyundai and Genesis Motor North America, told dealers in a note "current vehicle pricing is not guaranteed and may be subject to change for units wholesaled after April 2".

Analysts expect carmakers will have to significantly increase vehicle prices if the new tariffs remain in place for an extended time, leaving consumers to pay more for vehicles that have price tags averaging near $50,000 (R919,025).

Cox Automotive estimated 25% tariffs will add $3,000 (R55,136) to the cost of a US-made vehicle and $6,000 (R110,272) to vehicles made in Canada or Mexico.

"Tariffs are not easy," Parker told dealers.

Parker also said the carmaker is "fortunate that we do not depend heavily on imports from Mexico and Canada, and we have been sure footed in our US investments".

Hyundai announced a $21bn (R385.94bn) investment in the US on March 24, two days before Trump announced 25% auto tariffs that are set to go into effect this week.

In an interview with NBC News on Saturday, Trump said he "couldn't care less" if carmakers hike prices, "because if the prices on foreign cars go up, they're going to buy American cars".

READ MORE:

How Trump’s tariffs will lead to pain for car workers

Two Michigan business groups urged US President Donald Trump to halt plans to impose sweeping 25% tariffs on imported vehicles and parts, saying it ...
Motoring
3 hours ago

Tesla sales likely slip as competition heats up, Musk faces criticism

Tesla investors are bracing for a drop in first-quarter vehicle deliveries as a backlash against CEO Elon Musk's politics worsens weakening demand ...
Motoring
19 hours ago

Renault and Nissan ease ties to boost Japanese firm’s recovery

Carmakers Renault and Nissan said on Monday they had agreed to further amend their two-decade-old partnership to allow for a reduction in their ...
Motoring
20 hours ago

Carmakers warn new Trump tariffs will boost costs, cut vehicle sales

A group representing General Motors Toyota, Volkswagen and other major carmakers warned new 25% tariffs US President Donald Trump plans to impose on ...
Motoring
1 day ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. LONG-TERM UPDATE 2 | Our Toyota Starlet Cross proves frugal and fun Reviews
  2. IN PICS | Red Bull to run special Honda tribute livery at Japanese Grand Prix Motorsport
  3. Mercedes-Benz stocking inventory in US before tariffs hit news
  4. WATCH | Ignition reviews the 2025 Jeep Wrangler Reviews
  5. Musk blames terrorism for fire at Rome Tesla dealership news

Latest Videos

Judicial Service Commission Interviews: 1 April 2025
ANC NEC meeting resolutions and outcomes