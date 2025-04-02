news

Mercedes denies plans to drop cheaper models from US market

02 April 2025 - 09:06 By Reuters
Bloomberg said the carmaker was considering withdrawing more entry-level models from sale as part of broader tariff contingency plans.
Image: Supplied

Mercedes-Benz denied a report by Bloomberg News on Tuesday which said the carmaker was considering withdrawing its cheapest models in the US before an added 25% tariff to be imposed on car imports.

“This is without any merit. Mercedes-Benz continues to seek sales growth for its highly desirable vehicles,” a Mercedes-Benz spokesperson said.

Bloomberg said the carmaker was considering withdrawing more entry-level models from sale as part of broader tariff contingency plans.

Industry experts have warned the planned tariffs, to be imposed from April 3, are likely to lead to higher prices and fewer choices of models for consumers, with not enough room in the margins of more affordable cars targeted at first-time buyers to absorb the tariff cost.

Mercedes-Benz executives told analysts on an investor call on Monday the carmaker was building up inventory levels in the US at the wholesale level and at dealer lots to get ahead of tariffs, as it weighed further mitigation measures.

