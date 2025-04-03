European auto lobby ACEA has been pressing for a faster rollout of charging infrastructure to reassure consumers worried about driving ranges and boost demand for EVs.
The announcement comes at a time of flagging demand for EVs, and as the EU waters down its emissions regulations.
According to the European Commission, 3.5-million charging points will need to be installed by 2030. Reaching this target would mean installing about 410,000 public charging points per year (or nearly 8,000 per week) — almost three times the latest annual installation rate.
“We are benefiting as a whole industry from the predictability that the European Commission provides us,” Fastned CEO Michiel Langezaal told Reuters in an interview.
EV charging firms team up to launch Europe's largest network
Image: Christopher Furlong/Getty Images
Four of Europe's biggest electric vehicle charging firms said on Wednesday they were teaming up to create the largest public charging network on the continent.
Italy's Atlante, Germany's Ionity, the Netherlands' Fastned and France's Electra will create a new alliance called Spark aimed at sharing their networks.
It will comprise 11,000 charging points and 1,700 charging stations across 25 European countries.
Starting from June, customers in Europe will be able to access and pay through any Spark Alliance member app for ultra-fast charging up to 400kW.
Image: Supplied
