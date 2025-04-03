Volkswagen will introduce an “import fee” on vehicles affected by the 25% tariffs imposed by US President Donald Trump, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday.
The German carmaker has temporarily halted rail shipments of vehicles from Mexico and will hold at port cars arriving by ship from Europe, the report said, citing a memo to retailers.
Trump's 25% car tariffs will cover more than $460bn R8.7-trillion) worth of imports of vehicles and car parts imports annually, according to a Reuters analysis of tariff codes included in a federal register notice.
Volkswagen told its dealers it would give more details by mid-April on pricing strategies for tariff-affected cars, and plans to begin allocating those vehicles to stores by the end of the month, the WSJ report said. “We want to be very transparent about navigating through this time of uncertainty,” Volkswagen told the Journal.
Volkswagen did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.
Last week, the carmaker said US tariffs and any counter-tariffs would have negative consequences for growth and prosperity in the US and other economic areas.
Volkswagen to introduce 'import fee' on tariff-hit cars
Image: Sean Gallup/Getty Images
