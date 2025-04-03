news

Volkswagen to introduce 'import fee' on tariff-hit cars

03 April 2025 - 08:07 By Reuters
The German carmaker has temporarily halted rail shipments of vehicles from Mexico and will hold at port cars arriving by ship from Europe, the report said, citing a memo to retailers.
Image: Sean Gallup/Getty Images

Volkswagen will introduce an “import fee” on vehicles affected by the 25% tariffs imposed by US President Donald Trump, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday.

The German carmaker has temporarily halted rail shipments of vehicles from Mexico and will hold at port cars arriving by ship from Europe, the report said, citing a memo to retailers.

Trump's 25% car tariffs will cover more than $460bn R8.7-trillion) worth of imports of vehicles and car parts imports annually, according to a Reuters analysis of tariff codes included in a federal register notice.

Volkswagen told its dealers it would give more details by mid-April on pricing strategies for tariff-affected cars, and plans to begin allocating those vehicles to stores by the end of the month, the WSJ report said. “We want to be very transparent about navigating through this time of uncertainty,” Volkswagen told the Journal.

Volkswagen did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Last week, the carmaker said US tariffs and any counter-tariffs would have negative consequences for growth and prosperity in the US and other economic areas.

READ MORE

Mercedes denies plans to drop cheaper models from US market

Mercedes-Benz denied a report by Bloomberg News on Tuesday which said the carmaker was considering withdrawing its cheapest models in the US before ...
Motoring
23 hours ago

South Africa plans US meeting to address car tariff threat

South Africa will seek a meeting with US authorities on car tariffs, trade minister Parks Tau said on Tuesday, noting the levies are a concern as the ...
Motoring
1 day ago

VW, Stellantis and others fined €495m in EU cartel case

Volkswagen, Stellantis, 13 other carmakers and their car association were fined a total of €458m (R9.18bn) by EU antitrust regulators on Tuesday for ...
Motoring
23 hours ago
