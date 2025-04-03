news

WATCH | Shocking CCTV footage captures drunk driver ploughing into Cape Town runners

03 April 2025 - 19:31 By Motoring Staff
Dramatic CCTV footage posted to social media shows the moment a car crashed into two runners — a male and female — on Victoria Road in Bantry Bay, Cape Town, on March 30.

According to Ward 54 councillor Nicola Jowell, the incident occurred on Sunday morning at 7:40am when an unidentified and allegedly drunk driver lost control of his vehicle and ploughed into the runners who were training for the Two Oceans Marathon.

The footage, which may be unsuitable for sensitive viewers, shows the car veering off onto the pavement and striking the victims at speed. The impact sent the woman cartwheeling through the air, over a ledge and about 100m down a steep embankment.

Fortunate to survive the fall, she reportedly sustained numerous injuries including a broken leg and needed to be winched to safety using a crane-equipped fire truck. 

Miraculously the man escaped with no broken bones. According to a report in the Atlantic Sun he incurred bruised legs and a broken tooth and needed stitches on both lips.

According to Cape Town Etc, the 24-year-old driver appeared in court on April 1 after being arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol and reckless, negligent driving.

WATCH | McLaren crash in Sea Point caught on CCTV

A McLaren 570S crashed at high speed on High-Level Road in Sea Point, Cape Town, on Saturday morning.
Motoring
1 month ago

WATCH | Unknown driver crashes Lando Norris’ Ferrari F40

Lando Norris' recently purchased Ferrari F40 has been involved in an accident.
Motoring
2 months ago

Ferrari ploughs into pedestrians in Cape Town, claiming one life

Tragedy struck the Cape Town CBD in the early hours of Saturday morning when a Ferrari collided with several pedestrians on Buitengracht Street, near ...
Motoring
2 months ago
