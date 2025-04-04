US President Donald Trump's 25% tariff on car imports may cost American consumers more than $30bn (R567.06bn) in higher vehicle prices and reduced car sales in the first full year, consultancy firm Anderson Economic Group said in a report on Thursday.
Manufacturers are expected to bear some of the tariff costs in the first year, but will eventually alter production and possibly cease import of some low-volume models into the US market.
AEG expects manufacturers to reduce the number of models sold in the US, shift some production to the country and pass almost all costs related to tariffs to consumers.
Trump unveiled a 25% tariff on imported cars and light trucks last month. The tariff covers more than $460bn (R8.69-trillion) worth of imports of vehicles and auto parts annually, according to a Reuters analysis.
"If you are in the market for a new car and you find one you like, my advice is to buy it right away," said AEG CEO Patrick Anderson. "If you have a used car you rely on, my advice is to make sure it is well maintained as you are likely to use it for a while longer than you had earlier planned."
For models made or assembled in the US, AEG estimated tariffs could cost an additional:
- $2,500 (R47,237) to $5,000 (R94,475) for budget cars;
- $5,000 to $8,000 (R151,114) for mid-sized vehicles; and
- between $10,000 (R188,893) to $15,000 (R283,420) for SUVs and luxury models.
Cars imported from Europe and Asia may have a potential tariff impact of $8,000 to $10,000 for smaller models and up to $20,000 (R377,894) and beyond for luxury, SUV and sports models, the consultancy firm estimated.
Car tariff to cost US consumers more than $30bn in first year
Image: Dan Kitwood/Getty Images
