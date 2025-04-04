Mercedes-Benz South Africa has launched PremiumDrive Exclusive Care, a new seven-year/140,000km service and maintenance plan designed to enhance vehicle ownership with extended coverage and added convenience.
The plan includes regular maintenance, essential repairs and expert servicing by authorised Mercedes-Benz technicians using genuine parts. Additional benefits include:
- 24/7 roadside assistance: support for issues such as flat batteries, lost keys, or breakdowns
- Mobility services: access to a replacement vehicle or alternative transport when needed
- Stand by me services: security assistance for customers feeling unsafe while waiting for roadside help.
- Tyre and rim cover: complimentary repairs or replacements for tyres and rims.
Alongside PremiumDrive Exclusive Care, the company is also introducing PremiumDrive Comfort Care, a refined version of its five-year service and maintenance plan.
Visit Mercedes-Benz South Africa for more information.
Mercedes introduces PremiumDrive Exclusive Care maintenance plan
Image: Supplied
