Nissan will not take new US orders for Mexican-built SUVs

04 April 2025 - 08:17 By Reuters
The Japanese carmaker will not accept additional orders of the Infiniti QX50 and QX55 SUVs for the US market produced at the Compas plant it has run together with Mercedes-Benz in Mexico.
Nissan Motor said on Thursday it will not take new orders from the US for two Mexican-built Infiniti SUVs after auto tariffs levied by US President Donald Trump in a drastic scale-back of its operations at a joint venture plant.

Nissan also said it will maintain two shifts of production of the Rogue SUV at its Smyrna, Tennessee, plant after announcing in January it would end one of the two shifts this month.

The Japanese carmaker will not accept additional orders of the Infiniti QX50 and QX55 SUVs for the US market produced at the Compas plant it has run together with Mercedes-Benz in Mexico. Nissan said production is expected to continue for the models sold in other markets.

It was not immediately clear how much of the production is sold in other markets. The two Infiniti models have only been exported from Mexico to the US, according to data from Mexico's national statistics agency.

A Japan-based Nissan spokesperson said on Friday the models do go to other markets such as the Middle East and Canada, but could not immediately provide more details.

Trump's 25% global car and truck tariffs took effect on Thursday.

Nissan has been struggling in the US due to an ageing line-up and a lack of hybrid models. It is particularly exposed to the new tariffs as it exports the biggest number of cars from Mexico to the US of any Japanese carmaker.

Nissan's troubles led it to slash its profit forecast three times in the financial year recently  ended and saw its debt downgraded to "junk" status.

Its new CEO, 46-year-old Ivan Espinosa, a Mexican national who previously  its planning boss, has pledged to drastically cut the time the carmaker needs to develop new cars.

Mercedes-Benz manufactures the GLB SUV at the Compas plant.

