news

Britain eases EV sales targets for carmakers

07 April 2025 - 09:33 By Reuters
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Britain's government said it will allow full hybrid and plug-in hybrid vehicles and cars – such as the Toyota Prius – to be sold until 2035.
Britain's government said it will allow full hybrid and plug-in hybrid vehicles and cars – such as the Toyota Prius – to be sold until 2035.
Image: Supplied

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer on Sunday eased targets forcing carmakers in the country to produce more electric vehicles (EVs) in an effort to ease pressure on UK businesses from Donald Trump's trade tariffs.

The government announced the 2030 phase-out date for new petrol and diesel cars will not change, but under the new plan it will allow full hybrid and plug-in hybrid vehicles and cars — such as the Toyota Prius and Nissan e-Power — to be sold until 2035.

“Global trade is being transformed so we must go further and faster in reshaping our economy” Starmer said while unveiling the plans.

The measures announced will also exempt small micro-volume manufacturers including McLaren and Aston Martin from the mandate targets in an effort to save British supercars and advanced engineering.

Starmer said on Saturday the government's priority remains to try to secure a trade deal with the US which could include tariff exemptions, but was ready to step in to help “shelter” the country's businesses from the fallout from Trump's new tariff policies.

British carmakers mainly sell luxury and premium cars to the US, which is their second largest export market after the EU. More than one million British-made cars were shipped to the US in 2024, worth about £7.6bn (R189.12bn).

While overall EV sales rose last year, they were driven by commercial buyers, with only one in 10 individual car buyers choosing to go electric.

EVs made up 19% of sales last month, well short of the 28% carmakers would have needed to achieve in 2025 according to the ZEV mandate.

READ MORE:

Car tariff to cost US consumers more than $30bn in first year

US President Donald Trump's 25% tariff on car imports may cost American consumers more than $30bn (R567.06bn) in higher vehicle prices and reduced ...
Motoring
3 days ago

Volvo Cars’ new CEO vows to produce more cars in US

Volvo Cars' new top executive said on Thursday the company would produce more cars in the US while ramping up its regionalisation efforts as a 25% US ...
Motoring
3 days ago

Stellantis to temporarily lay off 900 US workers as tariffs bite

Stellantis said on Thursday it was temporarily laying off 900 workers at five US facilities and pausing production at one assembly plant each in ...
Motoring
3 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Ex-Jenson Button Williams FW22 to run at Donington Historic Festival Motorsport
  2. Tata Motors slides 10% after luxury arm JLR pauses exports to US news
  3. Doohan bounces back from crash to finish the job at Suzuka Motorsport
  4. WATCH | Ignition TV reviews the 2025 GAC GS3 Emzoom Reviews
  5. Haas signs Hirakawa as reserve driver after Suzuka outing Motorsport

Latest Videos

Gwijo songs: Township kids' anthem amidst abandoned parks
Israeli military changes account of Gaza emergency worker killings | REUTERS