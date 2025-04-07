China's Horizon Robotics announced on Monday it would co-operate with Volkswagen on advanced driver assistance solution, extending its co-operation with the German carmaker.
Its Horizon Superdrive smart driving solution will land in VW models through VW software unit Cariad's research and development with Carizon — Cariad's joint venture with Horizon Robotics, according to a company statement.
Horizon Robotics teams up with VW to develop advanced smart driving tech
Image: Sean Gallup/Getty Images)
