Horizon Robotics teams up with VW to develop advanced smart driving tech

07 April 2025
China's Horizon Robotics announced on Monday it would co-operate with Volkswagen on advanced driver assistance solution, extending its co-operation with the German carmaker.
China's Horizon Robotics announced on Monday it would co-operate with Volkswagen on advanced driver assistance solution, extending its co-operation with the German carmaker.
China's Horizon Robotics announced on Monday it would co-operate with Volkswagen on advanced driver assistance solution, extending its co-operation with the German carmaker.

Its Horizon Superdrive smart driving solution will land in VW models through VW software unit Cariad's research and development with Carizon — Cariad's joint venture with Horizon Robotics, according to a company statement.

