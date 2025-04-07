Shares of India's Tata Motors sank 10% on Monday, set for their worst day in more than three years, as its luxury car unit Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) paused exports of its British-made cars to the US after President Donald Trump's 25% tariff came into effect.
The slide on the day has taken the stock's tumble to 22% since Trump announced the import duties on March 26. In that time the benchmark Nifty 50 has dropped 6.3%, including a 4% slump on the day.
The US is the second-biggest importer of British-made cars after the EU, with nearly a 20% share, data from industry body SMMT shows.
The US was one of JLR's only growth markets last year and accounts for more than a quarter of its global sales of Range Rover Sports, Defenders and other models.
JLR's sales account for two-thirds of Tata Motors' revenue and a significant part of its profit and cash flow.
That has made Tata Motors one of the biggest losers among auto stocks since the tariffs were announced, with its 22% slide more than double the roughly 10% drop in the broader auto index.
Besides Tata, the other carmakers in the 15-member auto index do not export to the US. However, the index includes many component makers that have an indirect exposure, such as Bharat Forge, which supplies Tesla.
Bharat Forge's stock also tumbled about 10% on the day.
Brokerage CLSA said in a note last week it expects a 14% drop in JLR's overall volumes in the fiscal year to March 2026, led by a 26% drop in US sales on the back of tariffs.
Analysts continue to rate Tata's stock "buy" on average, according to data compiled by LSEG, similar to its Indian peers.
Tata Motors slides 10% after luxury arm JLR pauses exports to US
Image: Supplied
Shares of India's Tata Motors sank 10% on Monday, set for their worst day in more than three years, as its luxury car unit Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) paused exports of its British-made cars to the US after President Donald Trump's 25% tariff came into effect.
The slide on the day has taken the stock's tumble to 22% since Trump announced the import duties on March 26. In that time the benchmark Nifty 50 has dropped 6.3%, including a 4% slump on the day.
The US is the second-biggest importer of British-made cars after the EU, with nearly a 20% share, data from industry body SMMT shows.
The US was one of JLR's only growth markets last year and accounts for more than a quarter of its global sales of Range Rover Sports, Defenders and other models.
JLR's sales account for two-thirds of Tata Motors' revenue and a significant part of its profit and cash flow.
That has made Tata Motors one of the biggest losers among auto stocks since the tariffs were announced, with its 22% slide more than double the roughly 10% drop in the broader auto index.
Besides Tata, the other carmakers in the 15-member auto index do not export to the US. However, the index includes many component makers that have an indirect exposure, such as Bharat Forge, which supplies Tesla.
Bharat Forge's stock also tumbled about 10% on the day.
Brokerage CLSA said in a note last week it expects a 14% drop in JLR's overall volumes in the fiscal year to March 2026, led by a 26% drop in US sales on the back of tariffs.
Analysts continue to rate Tata's stock "buy" on average, according to data compiled by LSEG, similar to its Indian peers.
READ MORE:
Car tariff to cost US consumers more than $30bn in first year
Volvo Cars’ new CEO vows to produce more cars in US
Stellantis to temporarily lay off 900 US workers as tariffs bite
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos