Ferrari returns to Hot Wheels after more than a decade

08 April 2025 - 09:03 By Motoring Staff
The heritage set features the Ferrari 312 P and 499P Modificata.
Image: Supplied

Mattel has announced the return of Ferrari to its Hot Wheels line-up, marking the first collaboration between the two brands in more than a decade. The renewed partnership debuts with nine models, showcasing a mix of road cars and modern race machines.

The first products to launch include a special boxed set of two Hot Wheels Collector die-cast cars available for pre-order via Mattel Creations. The set features the Ferrari 312 P,  a nod to the first Ferrari model produced by Hot Wheels in 1970, alongside the Ferrari 499P Modificata, which won the 2023 and 2024 24 Hours of Le Mans. 

Other models in the line-up include the Ferrari F50 and a special version of the SF90 Stradale offered as a 1:64 scale remote-controlled car. The RC model is compatible with standard Hot Wheels track sets and includes basic driving features.

The Ferrari range will span many Hot Wheels product tiers, from standard die-cast assortments to premium collector editions. Retail availability begins in June, with additional releases scheduled throughout the year.

For more information and to view the collection visit www.hotwheels.com/ferrari.

