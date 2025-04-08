Stellantis has stopped making its Chinese partner Leapmotor's T03 small electric car in Poland and is assessing alternative production options, the Franco-Italian carmaker said on Tuesday.
The group “is no longer assembling Leapmotor's T03 model at the Tychy plant in Poland since March 30,” it said.
“While the company remains fully engaged in the launch of Leapmotor vehicles in Europe, it is evaluating production options,” Stellantis said, without providing further details, including whether the model might be relocated to another European plant.
The production halt was first reported on Monday by French newspaper Les Echos.
Stellantis did not say what caused the decision to stop T03 assembly. Last year, the company and its Chinese partner scrapped plans to build a second Leapmotor model in Poland, the B10 electric crossover.
That decision came after the Chinese government privately told carmakers to pause big investments in European countries that backed extra EU tariffs on Chinese-made electric vehicles (EVs), sources told Reuters in November.
Poland was among the EU countries that supported tariffs.
Spain, which abstained on EU tariffs, is now favoured for the production of the Leapmotor B10 EV.
Stellantis has a 51% stake in the Leapmotor International joint venture with its Chinese partner, with exclusive rights to export, sell and manufacture Leapmotor EVs outside China.
Stellantis stops making Leapmotor EV in Poland, eyes other options
Image: Supplied
Stellantis has stopped making its Chinese partner Leapmotor's T03 small electric car in Poland and is assessing alternative production options, the Franco-Italian carmaker said on Tuesday.
The group “is no longer assembling Leapmotor's T03 model at the Tychy plant in Poland since March 30,” it said.
“While the company remains fully engaged in the launch of Leapmotor vehicles in Europe, it is evaluating production options,” Stellantis said, without providing further details, including whether the model might be relocated to another European plant.
The production halt was first reported on Monday by French newspaper Les Echos.
Stellantis did not say what caused the decision to stop T03 assembly. Last year, the company and its Chinese partner scrapped plans to build a second Leapmotor model in Poland, the B10 electric crossover.
That decision came after the Chinese government privately told carmakers to pause big investments in European countries that backed extra EU tariffs on Chinese-made electric vehicles (EVs), sources told Reuters in November.
Poland was among the EU countries that supported tariffs.
Spain, which abstained on EU tariffs, is now favoured for the production of the Leapmotor B10 EV.
Stellantis has a 51% stake in the Leapmotor International joint venture with its Chinese partner, with exclusive rights to export, sell and manufacture Leapmotor EVs outside China.
MORE:
LISTEN | Mercedes GLE models recalled due to potential sudden power loss
Trump trade adviser rips Tesla's Musk over tariff stance
Audi holding vehicles in US ports due to car tariff
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos