FBI investigating Tesla Supercharger station damaged in Washington state

09 April 2025 - 08:44 By Reuters
A Tesla Supercharger station similar to the one damaged in Washington.
Image: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

A Tesla Supercharger station was damaged in Lacey, Washington, on Tuesday, according to local police and the FBI.

The station, at 665 Sleater Kinney Road SE in Lacey, comprises 12 Superchargers, each capable of delivering up to 250kW of power, according to the company's website.

Electrek, which first reported the development, said the "explosion" led to a temporary shutdown of the charging station. Reuters could not independently verify if there was an explosion.

"We are aware of the incident and are working with our partners to determine exactly what happened," the FBI said in an emailed response.

The company said on its Tesla Charging X page it was on-site with the Lacey police department and the FBI.

Tesla was coordinating with Washington's energy utility company Puget Sound Energy to bring the Superchargers back online.

"This morning at 1.34am officers were dispatched to a malicious mischief after receiving calls reporting a loud noise in the Sleater Kinney area," the Lacey police department said in a Facebook post.

Tesla did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

The development comes as Tesla cars, infrastructure and offices have become targets of vandalism in several countries in response to CEO Elon Musk's right-wing activism.

