news

Ferrari 12Cilindri wins 2025 Car Design Award

09 April 2025 - 10:26 By Motoring Staff
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
The jury praised the 12Cilindri for blending design cues from classic Ferrari V12 models with modern aerodynamic requirements, calling it an 'out-of-the-box icon.'
The jury praised the 12Cilindri for blending design cues from classic Ferrari V12 models with modern aerodynamic requirements, calling it an 'out-of-the-box icon.'
Image: Supplied

Ferrari’s 12Cilindri has been named the winner of the 2025 Car Design Award in the Production Cars category.

The award was announced during a ceremony at the ADI Design Museum in Milan, held as part of Milan Design Week. Ferrari chief design officer Flavio Manzoni accepted the honour on behalf of the company.

First established in 1984, the Car Design Award recognises models and projects that significantly influence the evolution of automotive design. Winners are selected by a jury of experts representing some of the world's best international automotive publications.

This marks the fifth time a Ferrari has taken top honours in the Production Cars category. Previous winners include the Testarossa (1985), Roma (2020), 296 GTB (2022) and Purosangue (2023). Ferrari’s design team also earned recognition in 2023 for Brand Design Language.

The jury praised the 12Cilindri for blending design cues from classic Ferrari V12 models with modern aerodynamic requirements, calling it an “out of the box icon”.

MORE:

Stellantis stops making Leapmotor EV in Poland, eyes other options

Stellantis has stopped making its Chinese partner Leapmotor's T03 small electric car in Poland and is assessing alternative production options, the ...
Motoring
19 hours ago

Musk calls Trump’s top trade adviser a ‘moron’ in car tariff tiff

After Elon Musk called one of President Donald Trump's top economic aides a "moron", the White House on Tuesday declared "boys will be boys".
Motoring
1 hour ago

Own an e-bike? Then you may soon need a licence to ride it

The latest amendment to the Road Traffic Act published on December 10 classifies electric bicycles (e-bikes) with a top speed of more than 45km/h as ...
Motoring
1 day ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Ferrari 12Cilindri wins 2025 Car Design Award news
  2. Musk calls Trump’s top trade adviser a ‘moron’ in car tariff tiff news
  3. Refreshed Hyundai Tucson arrives in South Africa New Models
  4. REVIEW | Ford Mustang Dark Horse is a sinister-looking performer Reviews
  5. Nascar slams judge’s ruling for Michael Jordan’s 23XI Racing Motorsport

Latest Videos

The Joshlin Smith kidnapping trial continues - 09 April 2025
Dozens killed in Dominican Republic nightclub collapse