South Korea's Kia said on Wednesday it aims to sell 1.26-million electric vehicles by 2030, lowering its earlier target of 1.6-million units announced last year.
Kia said it plans to achieve a sales target of 993,000 units of hybrid cars by 2030.
Kia also said there was increasing uncertainty over US policy on the auto industry, according to its presentation slides for investors.
Kia cuts EV sales target by more than 20% for 2030
