news

Kia cuts EV sales target by more than 20% for 2030

09 April 2025 - 08:06 By Reuters
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Kia said on Wednesday it aims to sell 1.26-million electric vehicles by 2030, lowering its earlier target of 1.6-million units announced last year.
Kia said on Wednesday it aims to sell 1.26-million electric vehicles by 2030, lowering its earlier target of 1.6-million units announced last year.
Image: Supplied

South Korea's Kia said on Wednesday it aims to sell 1.26-million electric vehicles by 2030, lowering its earlier target of 1.6-million units announced last year.

Kia said it plans to achieve a sales target of 993,000 units of hybrid cars by 2030.

Kia also said there was increasing uncertainty over US policy on the auto industry, according to its presentation slides for investors.

MORE:

Stellantis stops making Leapmotor EV in Poland, eyes other options

Stellantis has stopped making its Chinese partner Leapmotor's T03 small electric car in Poland and is assessing alternative production options, the ...
Motoring
19 hours ago

LISTEN | Mercedes GLE models recalled due to potential sudden power loss

Recall affects certain W167 models due to faulty processors in the control units of the high-voltage starter generators
Motoring
1 day ago

Trump trade adviser rips Tesla's Musk over tariff stance

Peter Navarro, President Donald Trump's top trade adviser, on Monday dismissed tech-billionaire Elon Musk's push for "zero tariffs" between the US ...
Motoring
1 day ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Ferrari 12Cilindri wins 2025 Car Design Award news
  2. Musk calls Trump’s top trade adviser a ‘moron’ in car tariff tiff news
  3. Refreshed Hyundai Tucson arrives in South Africa New Models
  4. REVIEW | Ford Mustang Dark Horse is a sinister-looking performer Reviews
  5. Nascar slams judge’s ruling for Michael Jordan’s 23XI Racing Motorsport

Latest Videos

The Joshlin Smith kidnapping trial continues - 09 April 2025
Dozens killed in Dominican Republic nightclub collapse