Volkswagen more than doubled its deliveries of battery-electric cars in Europe in the first quarter to more than 150,000 from 74,400 in the same period last year, the carmaker said on Wednesday, in another sign EV demand is picking up.
Orders for Volkswagen vehicles, electric and combustion engine, rose 29% in Western Europe compared to last year, Volkswagen said, confirming numbers published by German newspaper Bild.
The carmaker is due to report comprehensive data on its unit sales later on Wednesday.
Battery-electric vehicle sales in Europe have risen substantially this year so far even as total car sales have fallen, data from the European Automobile Manufacturers' Association has shown, as new EU emissions targets and the launch of new models drive demand after years of slow growth.
VW’s Europe EV sales more than double in first quarter
Image: Focke Strangmann/Getty Images
