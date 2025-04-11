Study finds Trump’s 25% auto tariffs could cost US carmakers $108bn

A new analysis by the Center for Automotive Research has found President Donald Trump's 25% auto tariffs imposed in early April will increase costs by about $108bn (R2.10-trillion) for carmakers in the US this year.
The study, released on Thursday by the Ann Arbor, Michigan-based organisation, found Detroit carmakers Ford, General Motors and Stellantis, maker of Jeeps and Ram trucks, specifically will see increased costs of $42bn (R813.78bn).
The study found the Detroit Three could see tariffs of nearly $5,000 (R96,878) for the parts they import on average for each car produced in the US, and about $8,600 (R166,662) on average for each car they import.
Trump’s 25% automotive import tariffs took effect on April 3, causing shock waves across the industry since supplies come from all over the world. Vehicles made in Mexico and Canada face the levy, but carmakers compliant with the terms of the US-Mexico-Canada Agreement can deduct the value of US content.
The tariffs have pushed carmakers to make production changes, with GM increasing truck output at an Indiana plant and Stellantis temporarily shutting down production at a plant in Mexico and one in Canada. The moves affected five US facilities connected to them.
The study estimated the Detroit Three carmakers will see an average cost of the tariff per vehicle for imported vehicle parts of $4,911 (R95,241), higher than the overall industry's average of $4,239 (R82,209) per vehicle.
For imported vehicles, the study found the average tariff cost per vehicle to be $8,722 (R169,150) for the overall industry and $8,641 (R167,580) for the Detroit Three.
Matt Blunt, president of the American Automotive Policy Council, representing the Detroit Three carmakers, said the study "demonstrates the significant cost a 25 percent tariff will have on the automotive industry. American carmakers Ford, GM, and Stellantis intend to maintain our ongoing dialogue with the administration to achieve our shared goal of increased US automotive production."
GM and Stellantis deferred to the trade group's comment and Ford was not immediately available.
Study finds Trump’s 25% auto tariffs could cost US carmakers $108bn
Image: Bill Pugliano/Getty Images
A new analysis by the Center for Automotive Research has found President Donald Trump's 25% auto tariffs imposed in early April will increase costs by about $108bn (R2.10-trillion) for carmakers in the US this year.
The study, released on Thursday by the Ann Arbor, Michigan-based organisation, found Detroit carmakers Ford, General Motors and Stellantis, maker of Jeeps and Ram trucks, specifically will see increased costs of $42bn (R813.78bn).
The study found the Detroit Three could see tariffs of nearly $5,000 (R96,878) for the parts they import on average for each car produced in the US, and about $8,600 (R166,662) on average for each car they import.
Trump’s 25% automotive import tariffs took effect on April 3, causing shock waves across the industry since supplies come from all over the world. Vehicles made in Mexico and Canada face the levy, but carmakers compliant with the terms of the US-Mexico-Canada Agreement can deduct the value of US content.
The tariffs have pushed carmakers to make production changes, with GM increasing truck output at an Indiana plant and Stellantis temporarily shutting down production at a plant in Mexico and one in Canada. The moves affected five US facilities connected to them.
The study estimated the Detroit Three carmakers will see an average cost of the tariff per vehicle for imported vehicle parts of $4,911 (R95,241), higher than the overall industry's average of $4,239 (R82,209) per vehicle.
For imported vehicles, the study found the average tariff cost per vehicle to be $8,722 (R169,150) for the overall industry and $8,641 (R167,580) for the Detroit Three.
Matt Blunt, president of the American Automotive Policy Council, representing the Detroit Three carmakers, said the study "demonstrates the significant cost a 25 percent tariff will have on the automotive industry. American carmakers Ford, GM, and Stellantis intend to maintain our ongoing dialogue with the administration to achieve our shared goal of increased US automotive production."
GM and Stellantis deferred to the trade group's comment and Ford was not immediately available.
READ MORE:
Trump keeps 25% tariffs on US car imports in place
Government considering auto industry incentives as tariff buffer
In Saudi debut, Tesla faces desert heat, few chargers, but no Musk protests
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos