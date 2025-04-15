Volkswagen has introduced Pac-Man Championship Edition to its AirConsole gaming app, available in selected models.
The game can be played while the vehicle is parked, using the infotainment screen and a smartphone as a controller.
The version retains the classic maze gameplay, now updated with bonus icons shaped such as VW vehicles including the Beetle, Bus and Golf R32. Power pellets appear as the VW logo.
Uniquely, the game integrates with the vehicle’s ambient lighting, and in compatible ID. models, also with the ID. Light system — both of which react dynamically during gameplay.
AirConsole, developed in partnership with N-Dream and Bandai Namco, transforms the car’s infotainment system into a casual gaming platform. It’s available in many European markets across ID. models (ID.7, ID.5, ID.4, ID.3 with ID. Software 4.0 or newer), as well as the Tayron, Tiguan, Passat, Golf Variant and the 2025 Golf 8.5.
To use the app, drivers need a VW ID account, an active VW Connect Plus subscription, internet on their phone and the AirConsole app installed via the In-Car Shop.
Volkswagen and Pac-Man team up for in-car gaming
Game integrates with vehicle’s ambient lighting and can be played while parked
Image: Supplied
