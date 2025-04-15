news

Volkswagen and Pac-Man team up for in-car gaming

Game integrates with vehicle’s ambient lighting and can be played while parked

15 April 2025 - 14:48 By Motoring Staff
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Volkswagen has introduced Pac-Man Championship Edition to its AirConsole gaming app, available in selected models.
Volkswagen has introduced Pac-Man Championship Edition to its AirConsole gaming app, available in selected models.
Image: Supplied

Volkswagen has introduced Pac-Man Championship Edition to its AirConsole gaming app, available in selected models.

The game can be played while the vehicle is parked, using the infotainment screen and a smartphone as a controller.

The version retains the classic maze gameplay, now updated with bonus icons shaped such as VW vehicles including the Beetle, Bus and Golf R32. Power pellets appear as the VW logo.

Uniquely, the game integrates with the vehicle’s ambient lighting, and in compatible ID. models, also with the ID. Light system — both of which react dynamically during gameplay.

AirConsole, developed in partnership with N-Dream and Bandai Namco, transforms the car’s infotainment system into a casual gaming platform. It’s available in many European markets across ID. models (ID.7, ID.5, ID.4, ID.3 with ID. Software 4.0 or newer), as well as the Tayron, Tiguan, Passat, Golf Variant and the 2025 Golf 8.5.

To use the app, drivers need a VW ID account, an active VW Connect Plus subscription, internet on their phone and the AirConsole app installed via the In-Car Shop.

READ MORE:

Johan Kristoffersson to take on 2025 Simola Hillclimb in VW Polo RX1e

World Rallycross ace Johan Kristoffersson is to make his first appearance at the Simola Hillclimb this year, driving Volkswagen’s electric Polo RX1e ...
Motoring
6 hours ago

REVIEW | Why the Toyota Fortuner GR-S will give rivals sleepless nights

The Toyota Fortuner seems to be age proof. It has long reigned as SA’s favourite medium/large SUV, and, despite its advanced age of nine years, it ...
Lifestyle
4 hours ago

China to tighten EV battery rules to reduce fire and explosion risks

China is tightening regulations on battery-powered vehicles and will require its carmakers to comply with higher battery safety standards, aiming to ...
Motoring
4 hours ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. REVIEW | Why the Toyota Fortuner GR-S will give rivals sleepless nights Motoring
  2. Get Lost Project Safari is a reimagined Elise S1 fit for any adventure New Models
  3. Vettel hails self-critical Norris as 'real role model' Motorsport
  4. Stellantis closing in on new CEO with shortlist of five candidates — all men news
  5. Volkswagen and Pac-Man team up for in-car gaming news

Latest Videos

Roarke Knapp (12 KO's) Highlights & Knockouts
As Sudan's war marks two years, WFP warns famine is spreading | REUTERS