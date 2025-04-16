Honda Canada, the second-largest domestic car manufacturer by volume in 2024, operates a plant in Alliston, Ontario.
Mexican economy minister Marcelo Ebrard said on Tuesday in an X post that Honda executives in the country have told the government they have no plans to modify their production there. Honda has plants in the states of Guanajuato and Jalisco.
In the weeks before the new US levy went into effect, Reuters reported Honda planned to make its next-generation Civic hybrid in the US state of Indiana, instead of Mexico, to avoid potential tariffs.
The US was Honda's biggest market last year, accounting for nearly 40% of global sales. The carmaker sold 1.4-million vehicles, including Acura models, in the US last year. It imported about 40% of the cars from Canada and Mexico.
Honda posted a 5% rise in US sales to almost 352,000 vehicles in the first three months of this year.
The company will move production of the CR-V SUV from Canada and the HR-V SUV from Mexico to the US, according to Nikkei.
To increase output, Honda is considering hiring more US workers, the newspaper said. Such a step would make it possible for Honda to switch to a three-shift system from two shifts and extend production to weekends, Nikkei added.
Honda not considering changes to Canada, Mexico car operations
Honda says it has no plans to move car production from Canada and Mexico to the US, responding to a report it might move operations in an effort to avoid potentially devastating tariffs.
"No changes are being considered at this time," Honda Canada said in an e-mailed statement. "Honda has not made any production decisions that affect operations in Mexico, nor are any being considered."
The Nikkei newspaper earlier said Honda was considering switching some car production from Mexico and Canada to the US, aiming for 90% of cars sold in the country to be made there in response to new US car tariffs.
Japan's second-biggest carmaker by sales plans to increase US vehicle production by as much as 30% over two to three years in response to US President Donald Trump's decision to put a 25% levy on imported vehicles, Nikkei said.
"We constantly study options for future contingency planning and utilise short-term production shift strategies when required," Honda Canada said. "We are confident in our ability to continue navigating market conditions effectively."
