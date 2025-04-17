news

Stunt time

Unique stunt billed for Port Shepstone motor show this Easter

The feat has been performed at Germany’s Nürburgring and Didi Bizzarro will now attempt it on South African soil

17 April 2025 - 09:38 By MOTORING REPORTER
Stunt driver Didi Bizzarro will attempt a never-before-seen stunt on South African soil driving a BMW on two wheels around Dezzi Raceway.
Image: SUPPLIED

International stunt driver Didi Bizzarro, known for his work in Fast X, will attempt a never before seen stunt on South African soil: driving a BMW on two wheels around Dezzi Raceway, a motorsport track in Port Shepstone, KwaZulu-Natal.

While the feat has been performed at Germany’s Nürburgring, this will be its local debut. The stunt is a drawcard for the third instalment of the Supertech Torque Motoring Festival this Easter weekend.

As part of the stunt team, Bizzarro will have access to high-performance BMWs. “It would be a dream to do it with the new BMW M2 or BMW M4,” he said. Apart from welding the differential and adding a kill switch, the car will remain mostly stock. “We’ll rely on driving skill rather than extensive modifications.”

Bizzarro has been building up to the attempt through intense two-wheel training, focused on balance, speed control and emergency recovery. “Every stunt, big or small, demands precision, so I treat them all with the same focus,” he said. “I visualise the entire sequence, trying to feel the balance of the car in advance.”

“We’re proud to bring something truly world-class to South African motoring fans,” said Ubaid Tayob, MD of the Supertech Group. “Our iconic events are created with our customer at the heart of it. There is heritage to what we do and having a global icon such as Bizzarro attempt a stunt of this magnitude on our home turf is an exciting moment for the Supertech Torque Motoring Festival. It speaks to passion, precision and performance that define our community and we can’t wait to share that energy at Dezzi Raceway.”

The motoring festival takes place on April 19 and 20, with promises of motorsport thrills, exhilarating track experiences and family fun. Tickets are available through Webtickets.

