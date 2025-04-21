China's Hesai Group will in 2026 launch a next-generation lidar for level 3 autonomous driving cars with double the detection distance of its best-selling AT128, CEO David Li said on Monday. Image: Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images
China's Hesai Group will in 2026 launch a next-generation lidar for level 3 autonomous driving cars with double the detection distance of its best-selling AT128, CEO David Li said on Monday.
China's Hesai to launch new lidar for level 3 autonomous driving
Image: Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images
