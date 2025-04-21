news

China's Hesai to launch new lidar for level 3 autonomous driving

21 April 2025 - 09:46 By Reuters
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
China's Hesai Group will in 2026 launch a next-generation lidar for level 3 autonomous driving cars with double the detection distance of its best-selling AT128, CEO David Li said on Monday.
China's Hesai Group will in 2026 launch a next-generation lidar for level 3 autonomous driving cars with double the detection distance of its best-selling AT128, CEO David Li said on Monday.
Image: Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

China's Hesai Group will in 2026 launch a next-generation lidar for level 3 autonomous driving cars with double the detection distance of its best-selling AT128, CEO David Li said on Monday. 

MORE

WATCH | Manual Porsche 911 GT3 sets new Nürburgring record

The Porsche 911 GT3 has become the fastest production car with a manual gearbox around the Nürburgring Nordschleife, clocking a blistering lap of ...
Motoring
3 days ago

Toyota weighs adding US production of new RAV4 in response to tariffs

Toyota is considering producing the next version of its top-selling RAV4 SUV in the US, three people familiar with the matter said, becoming the ...
Motoring
3 days ago

Ford may raise prices if Trump's car tariffs persist

Ford may raise prices on its new vehicles if US President Donald Trump's car tariffs continue, according to a memo sent to dealers on Wednesday that ...
Motoring
3 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Verstappen bites his tongue after costly Jeddah time penalty Motorsport
  2. Novitec enhances Ferrari SF90 XX Stradale with exhaust and chassis upgrades New Models
  3. CATL launches new sodium-ion battery brand news
  4. WATCH | Ignition TV at the launch of the new MINI Aceman New Models
  5. Tesla delays US launch of affordable Model Y variant news

Latest Videos

2025 Mini Aceman
Black Mirror: Season 7 | Official Trailer | Netflix