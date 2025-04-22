German carmaker Mercedes-Benz unveiled on Tuesday a new all-electric luxury limousine segment called “Vision V”, which it said marked the expansion of the top end of its van portfolio.
CEO Ola Källenius told an event in Shanghai that models under Vision V would range from VLE to VLS and would be produced in China.
Mercedes-Benz unveils new 'Vision V' luxury electric limousine
It marks the expansion of the top end of its van portfolio
Image: Supplied
German carmaker Mercedes-Benz unveiled on Tuesday a new all-electric luxury limousine segment called “Vision V”, which it said marked the expansion of the top end of its van portfolio.
CEO Ola Källenius told an event in Shanghai that models under Vision V would range from VLE to VLS and would be produced in China.
READ MORE:
Nio delays Europe launch of Firefly EV to third quarter
UK self-driving firm Wayve expands with test centre in Japan
Ford halts shipments of vehicles to China amid tariffs
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos