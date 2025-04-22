news

Mercedes-Benz unveils new 'Vision V' luxury electric limousine

It marks the expansion of the top end of its van portfolio

22 April 2025 - 09:35 By Reuters
Mercedes-Benz has unveiled the 'Vision V' electric luxury limousine segment.
Image: Supplied

German carmaker Mercedes-Benz unveiled on Tuesday a new all-electric luxury limousine segment called “Vision V”, which it said marked the expansion of the top end of its van portfolio.

CEO Ola Källenius told an event in Shanghai that models under Vision V would range from VLE to VLS and would be produced in China.

